The loss still kind of gnaws at Sam Goodman.
Western Dubuque proved it belonged with the big boys at the Iowa Class 4A state baseball tournament last summer, but the Bobcats still felt disappointed with their performance in a 7-3 loss to eventual state champion Urbandale in the semifinal round.
Now, the Bobcats will get a second chance at the J-Hawks. Western Dubuque (32-9) drew the No. 3 seed and will play sixth-seeded Urbandale (28-14) at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Principal Park in Des Moines.
“Every team down there is going to be a good team, but the opportunity to get back there and play the team that knocked us out last year and prove we belong there is pretty cool,” said Goodman, the losing pitcher in last year’s semifinal. “It’ll be a chance for some redemption for us, because we didn’t feel like we played our best baseball in that game.
“Going to the state tournament is pretty special, and everybody’s really excited to be going back. But now we want to make sure we take advantage of the opportunity.”
The Bobcats jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Urbandale last season and finished with 11 hits. But the J-Hawks responded with a run in the third and three each in the fourth and fifth innings to advance to the state title game, where they edged Cedar Rapids Washington, 3-0.
Western Dubuque returns nine of the 11 players who competed in last year’s semifinals. They include Goodman, Damon Jaeger, Calvin Harris, Kyle Lehmann, Sawyer Naumann, Zach Bierman, Payton Quagliano, Ben Bryant and Matt Maiers. Seven of those returners had at least one hit against the J-Hawks.
Urbandale, on the other hand, returns just three starters from a year ago. Ty Langenberg, who earned the victory against Western Dubuque in relief, carries a 6-2 record, 2.25 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings into this year’s state tournament.
“They were pretty senior-dominant last year, but they still have a lot of really nice talent back, so it’s definitely going to be a pretty good battle for us,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “Any time you get to the 4A state tournament, you’re going to see a pretty damned good team and somebody’s No. 1 pitcher, so it’s always going to be a dogfight.
“After seeing the teams that won (substate finals Wednesday), it really doesn’t matter who you face. There are no Cinderella teams down there this year, so no matter where you’re seeded, you’re going to see good teams.”
The winner of the Western Dubuque-Urbandale game will face either No. 2 Iowa City West (33-7) or No. 7 Pleasant Valley (25-11) in the 4:30 p.m. semifinal next Friday.
The top half of the bracket includes No. 1 Johnston (34-5) vs. No. 8 Ankeny (21-17) and No. 4 West Des Moines Dowling (30-11) vs. No. 5 Southeast Polk (30-13).
“Johnston has to be the favorite, because they’ve been statistically the most dominant team all year,” Bryant said. “So it’s nice to get the No. 2 or 3 seed and be on the other side of the bracket from them.”
Western Dubuque will be making its fifth trip to the summer state tournament after qualifying in 2005, 2006, 2012 and last summer. The Bobcats finished second in Class 3A in 2006.
Goodman helped the Bobcats punch their ticket to state on Wednesday night with a 61-pitch no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over Davenport Central. He allowed only one base runner, a hit batsman in the fourth inning.