IOWA CITY -- Sixteen softball teams across the state had their hearts broken Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for Dubuque Hempstead, the Mustangs were one of them.
The Little Hawks’ Ayana Lindsey led off the game with a home run and threw a four-hit shutout, and Class 5A No. 6-ranked Iowa City High denied No. 11 Hempstead a second consecutive trip to the state tournament with a 2-0 victory in a 5A regional final at Iowa City High.
“There’s always got to be a winner and loser,” Mustangs coach Alisha Frese said. “The sun will come up tomorrow. Family will love them, friends will be there. But all I asked of them was to give it their all and they did.”
Hempstead, which made its state debut last season, ended the year 32-8. The Mustangs will return the bulk of their roster for another run next year, but will say goodbye to seniors Katie Schaul, Kayla LaPage and Natalie Schemmel.
“Everything was for the seniors tonight,” said Mustangs shortstop Kaylie Springer, who had two of Hempstead’s four hits. “They mean everything to our team and they’ve done a great job leading, and just keeping everybody up and always being there for us. I love them so much.”
Unsurprisingly, the team that hit the second-most home runs in the state leaned on the long ball to get an early lead.
Lindsey smashed Malarie Huseman’s 2-2 pitch down the left-field line and just inside the foul pole to give the Little Hawks a quick 1-0. Keli Potter hit one to nearly the exact same spot leading off the second inning.
Hempstead, meanwhile, couldn’t get a break. The Mustangs put a runner on base in every inning, including runners at first and second in the fifth, but couldn’t come away with a timely hit.
“They came out and left it all on the field,” Frese said, noting that in three different innings the Mustangs put their leadoff hitter on base. “We had opportunities, we just couldn’t get that runner past second base. Two pitches, two swings beat us, and that’s hard to take sometimes. But they earned it. We knew they were capable of doing it.”
Hempstead’s eight losses this season came by a combined 13 runs. Seven of those losses came against higher ranked teams. Three of those losses came against City High by a combined four runs.
“A lot of people underestimated us because obviously we lost five really good, talented players (last year) that helped our team a lot,” Springer said. “But we just went out there and played carefree every game to prove everybody wrong and show them that we are a really good team.”
After Potter’s homer, Huseman settled down. After allowing a one-out walk in the third, she retired the next seven batters before issuing a two-out walk in the fifth. Huseman allowed just six hits for the game and worked around four walks. She struck out four.
City High got a leadoff double and a single in the sixth to put runners at second and third with nobody out, but Huseman got a strikeout for the first out and then forced a groundout to third baseman Katie Schaul. She struck out Jayden Young to escape the threat.
Hempstead, meanwhile, got a leadoff walk from Carleigh Hodgson to open the top of the seventh and bring the potential tying run to the plate. Emalee Ryder bunted pinch-runner Carissa Elskamp to second, but Lindsey got Schaul to ground out to first and Springer grounded out to third to end it.
“All of the pressure games really help, and I know next season we’re going to come out even stronger because of this loss,” Springer said. “We’re going to continue taking the senior’s leadership that they brought and just bring it into next year and come ready to go.”