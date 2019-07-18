Dubuque Hempstead’s Katie Schaul was a unanimous all-Mississippi Valley Conference softball first-team selection with the release of league honors on Wednesday.
The senior helped the Mustangs get to the doorstep of a return trip to the Class 5A state tournament this summer before falling in the regional final on Tuesday night to Iowa City High. Schaul held a .469 batting average with 60 hits, 52 runs, 16 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 46 RBIs.
Also in the Valley Division, Hempstead teammate and fellow senior Kayla LaPage made the first team.
In the Mississippi Division, first-team nods went to Dubuque Senior junior Ava Bradley and Western Dubuque junior Ella Link and sophomore Sara Horsfield.
Area players reaching the second team were Hempstead juniors Malarie Huseman and Kaylie Springer, along with eighth-grader Lydia Ettema; Wahlert sophomore Anna Chapman; Senior junior Imani Busch and sophomore Emma Link; and Western Dubuque sophomore Sydney Kennedy.
Players receiving honorable mention were junior Emalee Ryder and eighth-grader Jadyn Glab of Hempstead; junior Paige Hummel and sophomore Abigail Wallace of Wahlert; senior Karoline Stratton and junior Leah Sullivan of Senior; and senior Jenna Hoefler and junior Amy Kane of WD.
All-academic recognition went to Hempstead’s LaPage and Natalie Schemmel; Wahlert’s Maria Klein and Katie Krapfl; Senior’s Stratton and Lydia Wehrspann; and WD’s Hoefler and Kaci Wolf.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 16, Waterloo East 3 (5 innings) — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (16-21) traveled many miles to get in one game to close their regular season. Wahlert traveled to Waterloo on Tuesday night for a doubleheader and only got in two innings before it was called due to weather.
Wahlert returned on Wednesday to finish off the romp, knocking out 15 hits and scoring 10 runs in the fourth inning. Jake Brosius went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, while Landon Stoll won on the mound behind a three-hitter.
The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was again wiped out due to weather.