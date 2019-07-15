The 51st edition of the Mississippi Valley Open begins this week, with the juniors taking the courts today and Tuesday (with Wednesday if needed) and the adults following Friday through Sunday.
Here is a look ahead to the MVO, the United States Tennis Association’s back-to-back Iowa junior tournament of the year and winner of Iowa’s best adult tournament in 2017:
Tournament director — University of Dubuque head men’s and women’s tennis coach Dishon Deering
Tournament headquarters — Dubuque Golf & Country Club
Locations — Dubuque Golf & Country Club; Dubuque Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center; Dubuque Hempstead’s Roos Courts; Dubuque Senior’s Meyer Courts; University of Dubuque; Flora Park; Murphy Park; Eagle Point Park; Western Dubuque High School
Singles men’s open prize money — Champion $800; runner-up $400; semifinalists $200
Singles women’s open prize money — Champion $600; runner-up $300; semifinalists $100
Doubles men’s open/women’s open/mixed open prize money — Champion $200; runner-up $100
Reigning men’s open singles champion — Ben Wood (Des Moines)
Reigning women’s open singles champion — Milica Veselinovic (Iowa City)
Outlook — The MVO opens its 51st edition today with the juniors tournament, which as always will be loaded with local talent hungry to up their game over the summer.
And there’s no better place to do that then at the state’s best junior tournament, awarded so by the USTA in consecutive years.
“Things are looking really good,” said Deering, entering his fifth year as tournament director. “The trend throughout Iowa is that many junior tournaments are down, and that’s why it’s encouraging to see the turnout we have. We have the prestige and distinction to still get good numbers in our juniors brackets and attract a high level of competition.
“We’re proud to still serve not just the tennis community but the state of Iowa. Receiving that recognition (from the USTA) is always an honor, but we do it for the community.”
As history has proven in recent years, the reigning men’s open singles champion — Ben Wood — will not return to defend his crown, so a new champion will emerge.
“The men’s field is wide open this year,” Deering said. “We host this tournament the same weekend as the Challenger Tournament in Iowa City for $25,000. The future tour guys might be playing that, so it’s more spread out here and still great competition.”
The defending women’s open singles champion — Milica Veselinovic of Iowa City — returns to defend her crown, and it will be incredibly difficult for a player to wrestle it away from her.
Veselinovic is one of the greatest players to ever take the court for the Iowa Hawkeyes tennis program. During her tenure (2005-08), Veselinovic set Iowa records for career singles wins (131) and overall career singles record (113-27). She also posted a season-best 31 victories her freshman year.
“The women’s champ is coming back and she’s going to be tough to beat,” Deering said. “She’s a tennis pro in Iowa City, so this is what you’d call easy money for her.”
Each participant receives an MVO T-shirt. Any questions regarding the event can be directed to Deering at 407-618-6190.