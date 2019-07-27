News in your town

Colliton looking forward to camp with new-look Blackhawks

Sports briefs: Vikings place 5 on injured list to start training camp

State regulators to consider Aug. 15 start for sports betting in Iowa

Khalil Mack has more adjusting to do in Year 2 with Bears

Cubs acquire Holland from Giants for lefty bullpen option

MLB roundup: Betts homers 3 times as Red Sox top Yankees again

Cousins knows he'll be judged by Vikings' won-loss record

NFL: Rodgers looks forward to building relationship with LaFleur

MLB roundup: Cards tie Cubs for NL Central lead behind Goldschmidt

State regulators to consider Aug. 15 start for sports betting in Iowa

Sports in brief: Cubs to promote Happ from Iowa

Switch of nations finalized, Benjamin eager for nationals

Daring Alaphilippe 'unplugged brain' to cling to Tour yellow

Prep baseball: WD's Harris named division player of year

Coleman takes 100 national title as Gatlin sits out final

TH Athlete of the Week: Perrenoud making big impact for Bobcats

Cubs demote Russell, scratch Lester, bring Contreras off IL

Auto racing: On the track

Sports in brief: Mark Sanchez retiring, joining ESPN

Prep baseball: DeWitt Central holds off Wahlert in substate final

MLB roundup: Grandal, Hader lift Brewers over Reds to avoid sweep

Prep baseball: Goodman hurls no-hitter, Western Dubuque returns to state tournament

Prep baseball: Goodman hurls no-hitter, Western Dubuque returns to state tournament

Prep baseball: DeWitt Central holds off Wahlert in substate final

Tribute planned at nationals for late runner Gabe Grunewald

Collecting easy for football hall, challenge is displaying

Prep softball: Beckman finishes season with win at state

Class 4A substate baseball preview: Bobcats seek return to state

Thomas crashes again as heat wave engulfs Tour de France

Local & area roundup: WD grad Beardsley takes helm of Clarke women's golf

Majors over as players try to adjust to crammed schedule

Iowa Class 3A substate preview: Wahlert finds groove in postseason

MLB roundup: Goldschmidt homers again, surging Cardinals nip Pirates

Sports in brief: Vikings' Hill suspended 4 games

Golden age: sprinter Justin Gatlin still feeling spry at 37

LaFleur opens first training camp as Packers head coach

Tantalizingly poised Tour de France saving its best for last

NFL 2019: Camps set to open in sweltering conditions

Prep baseball: Wahlert cruises past Benton for 3A district title

Out of the shadows of Irish golf, Lowry a major champion

Sports briefs: Cubs option Edwards Jr. back to Iowa after rough outing