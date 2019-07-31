Eleven area players earned first-team all-Northeast District from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, the organization announced Tuesday.
Western Dubuque, which opens play in the state tournament this afternoon in Des Moines, landed senior pitcher Sam Goodman and junior catcher Calvin Harris on the Class 4A squad. Hempstead junior third baseman Andrue Henry and sophomore utility man Zach Sabers, as well as Senior 12th grade shortstop Sam Link also earned spots on the 4A squad.
Dubuque Wahlert sophomore utility man Jared Walter made the Class 3A first team.
A trio of seniors — pitcher Haris Hoffman, catcher Riley Reed and utility man Reid Rausch — represented Cascade on the Class 2A first team. They were joined on the squad by Dyersville Beckman senior pitcher Carter Petsche and senior outfielder Owen Grover.
Western Dubuque also placed three players on the Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District squad. They included junior pitcher Casey Perrenoud, senior outfielder Damon Jaeger and senior utility man Kyle Lehmann.
Wahlert junior utility man Matty Schmitz, sophomore second baseman Jake Brosius and freshman outfielder Tommy Specht received second-team accolades in Class 3A. Beckman senior utility man Shawn Deutmeyer made the second team in Class 2A.