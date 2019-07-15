Here is a capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 2A Region 6 final:
No. 10 DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (28-13) at No. 2 DURANT (29-6)
Site: Durant
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Beckman beat North Cedar, 4-1, and Northeast Goose Lake, 10-6; Durant defeated Maquoketa Valley, 10-0, and Alburnett, 9-0.
Beckman offensive leaders: Heather Boeckenstedt (.523, 67 hits, 61 runs, 7 doubles, 7 triples, 2 home runs, 24 RBIs, 41 stolen bases); Sydney Steffen (.413, 50 hits, 25 runs, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 6 home runs, 42 RBIs); Kamryn Klas (.315, 39 hits, 13 runs, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 28 RBIs); Jadyn Welling (.280, 37 hits, 25 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 29 RBIs); Emily Wulfekuhle (.292, 31 hits, 16 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 27 RBIs); Nell McDermott (.255, 28 hits, 17 runs, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs); Kiersten Schmitt (.270, 27 hits, 20 runs, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 17 RBIs); Lauren Osterhaus (.219, 23 hits, 15 runs, 4 doubles, 18 RBIs); Shea Steffen (.259, 21 hits, 9 runs, 3 doubles, 16 RBIs)
Beckman pitching leader: Sydney Steffen (22-12, 2 saves, 2.24 earned run average, 227 2/3 innings, 156 strikeouts, 55 walks)
Durant offensive leaders: Ruby Kappeler (.486, 53 hits, 39 runs, 17 doubles, 5 triples, 6 home runs, 32 RBIs, 34 stolen bases); Allie Poston (.446, 37 hits, 21 runs, 9 doubles, 8 home runs, 25 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Hannah Happ (.413, 33 hits, 15 runs, 6 doubles, 15 RBIs); Kamryn Meyer (.315, 29 hits, 6 runs, 5 doubles, 3 home runs, 20 RBIs); Kylie Schult (.385, 25 hits, 19 runs, 5 doubles, 12 RBIs); Kira Schult (.239, 22 runs, 23 runs, 3 doubles, 9 RIs); Jada Rock (.317, 20 hits, 1 run, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 12 RBIs)
Durant pitching leaders: Kamryn Meyer (18-4, 0.53 ERA, 131 innings, 197 strikeouts, 37 walks); Jenna Lawson (10-2, 1.33 ERA, 79 innings, 103 innings, 21 walks)
Outlook: Beckman has never qualified for the state tournament, but has won five of its last six games entering the regional final. The Trailblazers have outscored their opponents, 262-139, this season and are hitting .312 as a team. The Blazers pitching staff, led primarily by ace Sydney Steffen, has a 2.71 team ERA and is limiting opponents to a .203 batting average. The Blazers did not face Durant this season. The Wildcats have won 14 consecutive games and have outscored their opponents, 97-4, over that stretch, including 11 shutouts. Durant has outscored its opponents, 209-43, this season and sports a 0.83 team ERA. The Wildcats are holding their opponents to a .161 batting average and are hitting .327 as a team.