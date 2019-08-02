A lingering injury hampered Streat Hoerner on the opening day of the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wis., on Thursday.
The 2013 graduate of Dubuque Senior placed 88th in the first event of the sport’s pinnacle event. Under a new format, the CrossFit Games cut the field from 148 men to just 75 after the first event.
It will cut to 50, 40, 30 and 20 before establishing the 10 finalists for the last few events of the Games, which run through Sunday. (The 134-women’s field will undergo similar cuts after each event.)
“It’s like in any sport, it sucks when you know you can compete with the best but you’re injured and you’re not at 100 percent to do it,” Hoerner said before the Games began. “It’s definitely not the best time for something like this to happen, because you want to be at your best when you go to the Games.
“I’m going to go up and hope for the best. But it’s really the luck of the draw and what the competitions are.”
Hoerner said he suffered a quadriceps injury while training for the CrossFit Games.
“I can’t really do much with squats,” Hoerner said. “So, if there’s something with a lot of lifting, it’s going to be pretty tough.”
The first event featured four cycles in which athletes ran 400 meters, made three legless rope climbs and seven squat snatches of 130 and 185 pounds per cycle. Athletes were given a cap time of 20 minutes to complete the event.
Hoerner qualified for CrossFit Games this spring via an online qualifier, a series of five workouts for five consecutive weeks. Hundreds of thousands of athletes of all ages from all over the world competed in the open qualifier.
Hoerner then finished fourth at the prestigious Rogue Invitational CrossFit competition at Columbus, Ohio, in late May.
A second Dubuque native will be competing in the CrossFit Games today. Jenn Ryan, a 1988 graduate of Dubuque Wahlert, will compete with the San Diego-based Team Invictus of San Diego in the Masters 35-39 age division.
This is her third trip to the CrossFit Games. She will begin competition at 9 a.m. today.