They’ve gotten hot at precisely the right time, and tonight they’ll face a team that might be running on fumes for a berth to the state baseball tournament.
Dubuque Wahlert, which went just 3-10 to close the regular-season, outscored its two opponents, 21-3, to win the Iowa Class 3A District 8 championship. The Golden Eagles will visit DeWitt Central, which needed 16 innings to win the District 7 title on Monday night, for a berth in next week’s eight-team state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s game:
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (18-21) AT No. 3 DEWITT CENTRAL (35-3)
Time — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370 and kdth.radiodubuque.com.
How they got here — Wahlert defeated Vinton-Shellsburg, 11-1, and Benton Community, 10-2, to win the District 8 championship at Maquoketa. DeWitt Central defeated Anamosa, 8-4, and West Delaware, 4-3 in 16 innings, to win the District 7 tournament it hosted.
Wahlert offensive leaders — Jared Walter (.400, 32-for-80, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 13 RBIs), Tommy Specht (.357, 30-for-84, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run, 9 RBIs), Matty Schmitz (.315, 40-for-127, 7 doubles, 2 triple, 19 RBIs), Jared Weber (.315, 28-for-89, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 11 RBIs), Jake Brosius (.301, 34-for-114, 3 doubles, 5 triples, 13 RBIs, 16-for-18 stolen bases), Jackson Frese (.282, 35-for-124, 9 doubles, 1 home run, 21 RBIs), Bennett Cutsforth (.271, 16-for-59), Garrett Kadolph (.231, 12-for-52), Will Hoffmann (.224, 13-for-58).
Wahlert pitching leaders — Landon Stoll (3-2, 1.45 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 19 1/3 innings), Schmitz (2-3, 1.73 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 24 1/3 innings), Jared Walter (4-6, 2.14 ERA, 60 strikeouts, 52 1/3 innings), Aaron Savary (4-2, 2.20 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 47 2/3 innings), Jared Weber (2-2, 2.85 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 19 2/3 innings), Charlie Jaeger (3-5, 4.23 ERA, 50 strikeouts, 43 innings).
DeWitt Central offensive leaders — Garrett Finley (.480, 61-for-127, 13 doubles, 4 home runs, 48 RBIs), Tuckey Kinney (.379, 36-for-95, 9 doubles, 3 home runs 17 RBIs), Nolan Haack (.367, 33-for-90, 8 doubles, 16 RBIs), Jacob Swanson (.360, 40-for-111, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 31 RBIs), Henry Bloom (.338, 22-for-65, 13 RBIs), Devin Hurdle (.336, 44-for-131, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 22 RBIs), Luke Anderson (.321, 26-for-81, 6 doubles, 7 home runs, 29 RBIs), Lucas Bixby (.320, 40-for-125, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 21 RBIs), Alex McAleer (.307, 43-for-140, 12 doubles, 1 home run, 26 RBIs).
DeWitt Central pitching leaders — Bixby (7-0, 0.76 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 64 1/3 innings), McAleer (7-0, 0.77 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 54 2/3 innings), Boomer Johnson (5-1, 1.25 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 28 innings), Anderson (6-0, 1.70 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 33 innings), Finley (5-0, 2.01 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 38 1/3 innings).
Outlook — Wahlert has been to the summer state tournament seven times — 1985, 1992, 1997, 2001 and 2015-17. The Golden Eagles are hitting .282 and have scored 189 runs, while the pitching staff carries a 3.16 ERA and has allowed 209 runs. Wahlert has won three straight games to offset the 3-10 stretch in which it played a handful of top Mississippi Valley Conference teams … Central has been to state two times, 2010 and 2016. The Sabers carry a .335 team average and have scored 290 runs while its pitchers own a 2.05 ERA and have allowed 121 runs. The Sabers needed a fifth-inning rally to force extra innings against WaMaC Conference rival West Delaware, which finished 15-24-1.