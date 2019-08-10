News in your town

PGA: Johnson takes 1-shot lead over Spieth at Liberty National

TH Softball Player of the Year: Belmont's Willborn puts dominance on full display

College football: Hawkeyes build upon strengths up front

NFL preseason roundup: 49ers coach Shanahan would be fine with no preseason games

Sports in brief: Kaepernick 'ready' to compete for NFL job

'Dream come true:' MLB coming to Dyersville's iconic field with Yanks-Sox game

Commentary: ‘We will bring it to you, and build it, too’

Sports briefs: Sandusky to be resentenced next month in molestation case

PGA: Merritt ties course record for lead at Northern Trust

MLB roundup: Sale fans 13 in two-hitter, Red Sox beat Angels

NFL roundup: Super Bowl champs throttle Lions in preseason opener