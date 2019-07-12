06282019-BellevuevsMarquetteCatholicbaseball5-kz.JPG
Bellevue Marquette’s Aza Berthel fields a ball during a game against Bellevue earlier this season at Cole Park. Iowa Class 1A postseason tournament play begins on Saturday night.

 KATINA ZENTZ Telegraph Herald

A capsule look at the Iowa Class 1A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of QuikStats Iowa through Tuesday night:

DISTRICT 7

Saturday’s quarterfinals — Bellevue Marquette (15-12) vs. Easton Valley (15-16) at Calamus-Wheatland, 5 p.m.; Clinton Prince of Peace (1-23) at Calamus-Wheatland (30-3), 7 p.m.; Wyoming Midland (16-15) vs. Springville (10-22) at Lisbon, 5 p.m.; Lone Tree (11-11) at Lisbon (22-11), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals — Quarterfinal winners at Calamus-Wheatland, 5 & 7 p.m.

Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Bellevue Marquette offensive leaders — Ethan Pfiffner (.391, 27-for-69, 8 doubles, 20 RBIs, 10-for-11 stolen bases), Aza Berthel (.353, 30-for-85, 13 RBIs, 15-for-16 stolen bases), Danny Koos (.323, 21-for-65), Brady Templeton (.278, 20-for-72, 13 RBIs, 18-for-21 stolen bases), Joe Anderson (.288, 21-for-73, 19 RBIs), Zach Templeton (.265, 18-for-68), Christian Prull (.226, 12-for-53, 12 RBIs), Matthew Brinker (.224, 17-for-76, 21 RBIs), Carson Michels (.263, 10-for-38, 11 RBIs).

Bellevue Marquette pitching leaders — Pfiffner (3-2, 1.84 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 26 2/3 innings), Koos (0-1, 2.58 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 21 2/3 innings), Berthel (6-5, 2.95 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 40 1/3 innings), Prull (2-2, 5.40 ERA), Brady Templeton (2-1, 6.55 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 25 2/3 innings).

Outlook — Calamus-Wheatland finished fourth in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of the season and will be the favorite to advance out of the district. Cal-Wheat has won six straight and 13 of 14. ... Lisbon has won seven in a row and 16 of 17. … Marquette dropped 8-0 and 5-2 decisions to Easton Valley during a doubleheader on June 6. The Mohawks enter the tournament with a .270 team batting average and a 4.64 ERA. They have won seven of the last nine outings.

DISTRICT 6

Saturday’s quarterfinals — Edgewood-Colesburg (7-22) vs. MFL/Mar-Mac (15-9) at New Albin, 5 p.m.; Wapsie Valley (24-11) vs. Postville (0-18) at Calmar, 5 p.m.; Tripoli (3-18) at South Winneshiek (25-9), 7 p.m.; Turkey Valley (4-24) at Lansing Kee (22-8), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals — Quarterfinal winners at Calmar South Winn, 5 & 7 p.m.

Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners at South Winn, 7 p.m.

Edgewood-Colesburg offensive leaders — Ethan Streicher (.412, 28-for-68, 6 doubles, 28 RBIs, 16-17 stolen bases), Alex Jones (.371, 33-for-89, 2 doubles, 15 RBIs), Spencer Staner (.343, 24-for-70, 17-for-19 stolen bases), Dayne Bergan (.233, 17-for-73), Quintin Hess (.221, 15-for-68, 11 RBIs).

Edgewood-Colesburg pitching leaders — Tony Wright (2-5, 6.52 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 34 1/3 innings), Hess (1-3, 5.90 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 29 2/3 innings), Bergan (1-4, 7.46 ERA), Jones (2-2, 3.45 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 22 1/3 innings).

Outlook — Ed-Co enters the postseason on a positive note after handling Postville, 7-3 on Monday. The Vikings were scheduled to play MFL/Mar-Mac on Tuesday, but the doubleheader was cancelled. Ed-Co dropped seven of its final nine games. Ed-Co is hitting .243 as a team and has an 8.42 team ERA. MFL/Mar-Mac enjoyed a mid-season stretch of eight wins in nine games but went 3-5 to finish the regular-season. Wapsie Valley, South Winn and Kee figure to be the front-runners for the district championship. All three schools received votes in the final Class 1A coaches poll of the regular season.

