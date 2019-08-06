BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
A hole-in-one is always an unforgettable experience. But, for three tri-state golfers, the circumstances were almost too good to be true on back-to-back days.
On July 25, a long-time foursome of Bunker Hill Golf Course patrons experienced a pair of holes-in-one on the same nine holes.
On hole No. 4, Fran Ouderkirk used a 5 iron from 127 yards out for the first hole-in-one of the day. Frank Willey, Burton Butler and an outside person, Chris Becker, witnessed the feat.
Five holes later, Butler matched the feat. He made his hole-in-one with a driver from 137 yards out. Willey, Ouderkirk and an outside person, Bill Kunnert, witnessed the ace.
The following day, World War II veteran and long-time golfer John Orton made the first hole-in-one of his career at Woodbine Bend near Stockton, Ill. The 94-year-old aced the par-3, 123-yard No. 11 hole while playing with his son-in-law, Richard Alvord.
WESTERN DUBUQUE GRADUATE WINS STATE BASEBALL TITLE
Eben Baumhover, a 1996 graduate of Western Dubuque, coached the Van Meter baseball team to the Iowa Class 2A state championship this weekend.
The No. 2-seeded Bulldogs (34-3) defeated top-seeded North Linn, 6-0, in the championship game Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines. Van Meter defeated Underwood, 17-7, in the quarterfinals and took out West Sioux, 3-0, in the semifinals.
Baumhover is in his first season as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
300 RACEWAY HOSTING SPECIAL CARD ON WEDNESDAY
The former Farley Speedway will drop the green flag on a Yankee Dirt Track Classic tune-up event Wednesday night.
Newly dubbed 300 Raceway will run four classes in a card that begins with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. The Late Model division will headline the program that also includes Modifieds, Sportmods and Stock Cars. Admission will be $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and kids under 12 will be admitted free.
The 42nd annual “Yankee Dirt Track Classic” will take place Aug. 21-23 at 300 Raceway. The “Yankee” will offer over $100,000 in total purse money to the top race car drivers in the Midwest.
SENIOR ANNOUNCES HALL OF FAME CLASS
Dubuque Senior High School will induct seven new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame this fall. The class includes Debra Beireis Carneol, Trent Corey, Robert Dean, Angie Mohr Germaine, Elizabeth Marting Jones, Harlan Riegler (posthumous) and Natalie White.