The seventh-inning magic came from the other dugout this time around.
No. 3-seeded Davenport Central scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 7-6 victory over No. 2-seeded Dubuque Hempstead in the Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 semifinal Monday night at Petrakis Park. The Blue Devils (15-16) will play top-seeded Western Dubuque (31-9) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Farley for a berth in next week’s eight-team state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Hempstead ended its season at 23-16. The Mustangs prolonged their season Friday night with a five-run seventh and a 6-5 victory over Davenport North.
“It’s crazy how it goes in the tournament,” Hempstead senior first baseman Peter Unmacht said. “You have to play every inning like we did in the seventh inning Friday night. We did it for one inning tonight, but we couldn’t keep it going tonight.”
In the seventh, Mason Gersdorf led off with a walk to chase reliever Zach Sabers from the mound after his longest outing of the season. Adin DeLaRosa greeted reliever Riley Connolly with an RBI triple to left-center to tie the game, 6-6. Nick Fleming executed a perfect suicide squeeze to put the Blue Devils ahead, 7-6.
“I just told myself I wasn’t losing, not tonight,” DeLaRosa said. “I went up there trying to drive the ball into a gap and then just started running. Mason gave me a lot of momentum going into my at-bat with his walk. Once I hit it, I knew I got all of it and started running.
“This is a big win for us, especially after the errors and mental mistakes we made earlier in the game. We all came together after their big inning, put it behind us and said it was a new game. Then we went to work.”
Sabers allowed only the one run in three effective innings.
“You have to give Central credit for staying with it and battling back,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “Zach did a phenomenal job, but he was getting toward the end of his pitch count. It wasn’t like our guys did anything wrong. To Central’s credit, they hit the baseball and scored runs when they had to.”
Central jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Josh Hann, Gersdorf and DeLaRosa all singled, with the last one driving in the opening run. The Blue Devils scored the second on a first-and-third steal play.
Hempstead threatened in the bottom half, when Connolly led off with a hustle double and Sabers drew a two-out walk. But Central starter Donnie Jestel wiggled out of it.
He wasn’t as fortunate in the second.
Devin Eudaley and Joe Vize started the inning with base hits, and both scored when Kellen Strohmeyer and Riley Connolly reached on misplayed fly balls by the corner outfielders. Peter Unmacht then stroked a two-run single to left to make it 4-2. Unmacht took third on a passed ball and scored on the overthrow.
Hempstead batted around in the inning and scored the five unearned runs on just three hits.
“That inning got everybody fired up,” Unmacht said. “The bench was really in it, everybody was in it. I just wish we could have finished it off, but they came back to win it.”
Central responded in the third. Hann singled, took third on an error and scored on Gersdorf’s sacrifice fly to center. The Blue Devils tied it on Zach Wirt’s two-out, two-run base hit up the middle.
Hempstead regained the lead in the fourth. Connolly reached on an infield single, advanced to second on Unmacht’s bunt and took third on Logan Runde’s bloop single. Connolly scored when Sabers’ fly ball to left dropped in, but the Blue Devils forced out Runde at second base.
Western Dubuque defeated Central, 10-3, in a non-conference game June 18 at Farley Park. The Bobcats went 7-0 during the regular-season against the five other teams in a substate that also included Waterloo East, Dubuque Senior and Davenport North. Western Dubuque and North were scheduled to play the final week of the season, only to see the game cancelled because of wet grounds.