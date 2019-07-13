A capsule look at the Iowa Class 2A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of QuikStats Iowa through Thursday night:
DISTRICT 4
Tonight’s quarterfinals — Starmont (1-28) vs. North Fayette Valley (13-18) at Waukon, 5 p.m.; Clayton Ridge/Central (4-25) at Waukon (7-28), 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Starmont-North Fayette Valley winner vs. Oelwein (18-11) at Cascade, 5 p.m.; Clayton Ridge/Central-Waukon winner at Cascade (23-10), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Cascade offensive leaders — Reid Rausch (.406, 39-for-96, 13 doubles, 1 home run, 28 RBIs, 15-for-15 stolen bases), Logan Otting (.382, 21-for-55, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs), Riley Reed (.372, 32-for-86, 6 doubles, 3 home runs, 26 RBIs), Haris Hoffman (.333, 30-for-90, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 18 RBIs, 15-for-17 stole bases), Ted Weber (.284, 27-for-95, 10 doubles, 25 RBIs), Kaleb Topping (.259, 21-for-81, 5 doubles, 15 RBIs), Tanner Simon (.229, 19-for-83, 11 RBIs, 10-for-11 stolen bases), Eli Green (.226, 19-for-84, 5 doubles, 17 RBIs).
Cascade pitching leaders — Hoffman (6-0, 1.78 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 39 1/3 innings), Rausch (5-2, 2.47 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 39 2/3 innings), Green (6-1, 2.55 ERA, 49 strikeouts, 35 2/3 innings), Topping (3-4, 3.68 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 32 1/3 innings).
Clayton Ridge/Central offensive leaders — Hazen Loan (.321, 26-for-81, 9 RBIs), Drake Ostrander (.253, 22-for-87, 10 RBIs), Caleb Helle (.211, 16-for-76, 11 RBIs).
Clayton Ridge/Central pitching leaders — Brandon Thiese (0-6, 4.20 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 35 innings), Loan (2-9, 4.53 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 46 1/3 innings).
Outlook — Cascade, which made appearances in the top 10 of the Class 2A coaches poll earlier in the season, own the top seed in the district. The Cougars have won 6 of 8 following a four-game losing streak. Cascade enters the tournament with a .285 team batting average and owns a 3.43 team ERA. The Cougars have only played North Fayette Valley among the teams in the district and swept a doubleheader on June 8 ... The winner of this district faces the District 3 champ for the right to go to state. That district includes New Hampton, Lake Mills, Crestwood, Osage, Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
DISTRICT 5
Tonight’s quarterfinals — Monticello (9-15) vs. Northeast Goose Lake (5-20) at Bellevue, 5 p.m.; North Cedar (3-16) at Bellevue (11-15), 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Bellevue vs. North Cedar winner vs. Camanche (16-12) at Dyersville Beckman, 5 p.m.; Monticello vs. Northeast winner at Dyersville Beckman (25-12), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Bellevue offensive leaders — Riley Konrardy (.397, 29-for-73, 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 21 RBIs), Andrew Swartz (.377, 29-for-77, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 15 RBIs, 18-for-20 stolen bases), Trey Daugherty (.345, 30-for-87, 3 doubles, 6 triples, 1 home run, 23 RBIs, 16-for-19 stolen bases), Brandon Kafer (.315, 23-for-73, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 17 RBIs), Jackson Wagner (.289, 24-for-83, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 25 RBIs), Cole Swartz (.282, 20-for-71, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs), Max Jackson (.229, 16-for-70, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 9 RBIs).
Bellevue pitching leaders — Andrew Swartz (2-1, 2.63 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 16 innings), Cole Swartz (5-2, 4.20 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 43 1/3 innings), Daugherty (2-6, 6.13 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 37 2/3 innings).
Dyersville Beckman offensive leaders — Owen Grover (.455, 46-for-101, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs, 20-for-22 stolen bases), Shawn Deutmeyer (.344, 32-for-93, 3 doubles, 21 RBIs), Seamus O’Connor (.337, 34-for-101, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs), Luke Goedken (.322, 38-for-118, 5 doubles, 20 RBIs, 18-for-19 stolen bases), Brock Marbach (.284, 29-for-102, 8 doubles, 32 RBIs), Josh Engler (.263, 20-for-76, 15 RBIs), Nick Offerman (.263, 26-for-99, 3 doubles, 28 RBIs, 10-for-11 stolen bases), Carter Petsche (.253, 24-for-95, 3 doubles, 20 RBIs, 15-for-16 stolen bases), Matt Stelken (.241, 20-for-83, 4 doubles, 15 RBIs).
Dyersville Beckman pitching leaders — Petsche (8-0, 1.27 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 49 2/3 innings), Engler (4-0, 2.04 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 34 1/3 innings), Deutmeyer (4-2, 2.89 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 36 1/3 innings), O’Connor (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 37 1/3 innings).
Outlook — Beckman, which landed at No. 8 in the final Class 2A rankings of the season, owns the top seed in the district and takes a .302 team batting average into the postseason. The Trailblazers also own a 3.29 team ERA. Beckman won nine of its final 13 games but dropped a pair of games to Class 3A No. 3-ranked DeWitt Central on Tuesday to conclude the regular season. The Blazers haven’t faced any of the teams in the six-team district this season ... Bellevue swept an early season doubleheader from North Cedar, 9-5 and 14-4, on May 23. But the Comets enter the tournament on a two-game losing streak after playing traditional powers Iowa City Regina and DeWitt Central this week … The winner of this district faces the District 6 champ for the right to go to state. That district includes Wellman Mid-Prairie, West Liberty, Durant, West Branch, Tipton and Iowa City Regina.