MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Four innings had come and gone and Dubuque Wahlert was still scoreless. Not without some great opportunities either.
The Golden Eagles had loaded the bases twice prior to entering the fifth inning only to come away empty-handed in their Iowa Class 3A District 8 title game on Monday against Benton Community. Jackson Frese made sure to change all of that.
Frese’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth was the start of an eight-run rally in the frame for Wahlert, as the Eagles shook off a slow start to defeat the Bobcats, 10-2.
The win advanced Wahlert (18-21) to Wednesday’s Substate 4 final with a state tournament berth on the line. The Eagles will face Central DeWitt or West Delaware, who were playing into extra innings when the Telegraph Herald went to press.
“I think that was the inning where we really looked back on what we’d done so far and realized the energy we needed for that inning,” said Frese, who tied for a team high with two RBIs. “I’m really looking forward to our next game and being able to compete again, maybe even go to state. That’s been the goal throughout the whole season.”
Trailing, 1-0, entering the fifth, Wahlert had managed to strand seven runners through the first four innings, including a one-out bases loaded situation in the second and again juicing the bases in the fourth with no outs. Both times, Benton’s pitching managed to get the Bobcats out of the jam, with reliever Cade Timmerman striking out the side to close out the fourth.
Matty Schmitz and Jared Walter led off the fifth inning with walks and both moved up to scoring position on wild pitches when Frese came up to the plate. The Eagles’ first baseman smacked a single to the left-center gap, which ultimately put Wahlert in front for good. Sam Pregler, Tommy Specht, Bennett Cutsforth, Andrew Evans and Jake Brosius also scored in the inning, with Brosius and Walter both driving in a pair of runs. Frese grounded out to end the inning, but the Eagles were already comfortably ahead, 8-1.
“We met before that inning and we very seldomly do that,” said Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher. “We were getting guys on, but I wanted to make sure we were a little more mindful of putting the ball in play. Frese hit that big hit that gave us the lead and it just kind of dominoed from there.
“We got guys on and we just couldn’t get the big hit. … We had our guys come through with some big hit s later.”
It preserved a quality win on the mound for Wahlert starter Charlie Jaeger. He allowed just two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched with eight strikeouts against one walk.
Cutsforth and Evans hit back-to-back doubles to start the sixth inning, and Will Hoffman drove in the final run on an error to bring the Eagles to their final margin of victory.
Evans and Cutsforth led Wahlert with two runs scored apiece. The Eagles drew 12 walks from the Bobcats pitching staff despite getting out-hit, 8-7.