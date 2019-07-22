This isn’t just a happy-to-be-there trip.
Dyersville Beckman expects to do a little more as it makes its debut today at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament.
The 2A No. 10-ranked and fifth-seeded Trailblazers (29-13) take on ninth-ranked and fourth-seeded Mount Ayr (25-2) in a state quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
While Beckman is making its tournament debut, Mount Ayr is making its third trip to state, but first since 1994.
“I’m sure a lot of people are happy to be there, but we’re there to do some damage,” Beckman ace Sydney Steffen said.
The Blazers will lean heavily on their only two seniors — Steffen and shortstop Heather Boeckenstedt.
Boeckenstedt leads all of Class 2A in runs scored (63) and is tied for the lead in hits (69). Among all classes, she is fifth in runs and fourth in hits. She’s also stolen 43 bases this season, giving her more than 100 over the past two seasons. And her seven triples are tied for the fourth-most in the state.
Steffen, a workhorse in the circle for Beckman the past five seasons, threw her 1,000th career inning earlier this year. She’s also the team’s top power threat and is 13th in Class 2A with 15 doubles and 42 RBIs.
“This is for them,” Beckman coach Ryan Meissner said. “They have worked so hard. The process worked.”
Beckman has shown a knack for scoring two-out runs in the postseason, which could come in handy today against a Raiders team that has allowed just 40 runs in 27 games.
All four of the Blazers’ runs in a 4-2 upset of No. 2 Durant in last week’s regional final came with two outs. At least eight of Beckman’s runs in a 10-6 victory over Northeast in the regional semifinal came with two outs in the inning — including a fourth inning in which Beckman sent nine batters to the plate with two outs and scored seven runs.
“You just have to have confidence and you can’t really think about the outs unless you’re a runner,” Boeckenstedt said. “Obviously if you’re the runner you’re going on anything, but you don’t think when you’re batting with two outs. You’re like, just get a hit, keep doing what I’ve done all night and that’s really what it is. We take advantage of two-out (situations) really well and it’s worked out for us in the postseason.”
With just two seniors, and only three upperclassmen, Beckman has utilized its youth movement. Young players have been stepping up all postseason, including junior Emily Wulfekuhle, sophomore Jadyn Welling, freshman Kiersten Schmitt and eighth-grader Shea Steffen. Nell McDermott, a sophomore, and freshmen Lauren Osterhaus and Kamryn Klas have also contributed key hits.
Welling’s two-out, two-run double in the regional final proved to be the game-winning hit.
“Jadyn came up big. Last game they intentionally walked me and she took it to heart,” Boeckenstedt said. “She got a hit the next pitch and that’s what you got to do. She’s stepping up. Shea Steffen is stepping up. All those younger girls are stepping up every night.
“I wouldn’t have done that when I was in eighth grade in pressure (situations), I was so nervous up there. Not them. They’re confident, and they’re goofy. That’s what it’s all about.”
The winner of today’s quarterfinal will play either top-seeded North Linn (39-4) or eighth-seeded Wapello (17-12) in the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The loser plays in the consolation round at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.