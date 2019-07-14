The Dubuque Aces won the elite division of the Iowa 14U AA state baseball tournament June 28-30 in Des Moines.
In bracket play, the Aces beat the Quad City Heat, 6-2, and the West Des Moines Panthers, 7-4. They topped the Ankeny Outlaws in the semifinals, 3-2, and handled the Junior Warhawks, 7-1, for the title. The team trains at KZone.
Team members include: Jake Adams, Bradyn Delaney, Lucas Lendosky, Connor Krogman, Rob Kronlage, Zack Vickerman, Larson Josvanger, Gannon Hickie, Cohen Pfohl, Ryan Klosterman, Tyler Loso and Marcus Walker. The coaches are Jason Delaney, Chris Rondeau, Darrell Adams and Ryan Pfohl.
GYMNASTICS
Moser athletes honored — Several members of the Moser School of Dance & Gymnastics were recently honored by the USTA Power Tumbling organization and the Iowa USTA organization for the 2019 competition season. Among the local honorees were:
Seniors Myra Clasen, of Peosta, was awarded Scholarships with the USTA. She won the National Scholarship out of a field of 42 applicants.
Melanie Lutgen, 16, Intermediate level, of Dyersville, was awarded the 2019 Iowa USTA Sportsmanship Award.
Mikya Britton, 14, of Dyersville, received the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics Perseverance and Loyalty Award.
Carter Phillips, 17, of Dyersville, and Annie Gulick, 14, of Dyersville were recognized for elite level status at the state meet. Clasen also received the honor.
Coaches Carmen Moser Payne and Bernita Moser were nominated for 2019 National Coaches of the Year.