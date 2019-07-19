Matt Millar dreamed of playing for the Los Angeles Kings as a youngster growing up in Southern California.
He’ll have the next-best opportunity.
Millar, who spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach for the Dubuque Fighting Saints, accepted a position as development goaltending coach for the Kings. He will work under former NHL netminder Bill Ranford, oversee the seven non-NHL goaltenders in the Kings’ system and help the scouting staff identify talent for future drafts.
“It’s a pretty surreal feeling,” Millar said. “Working for the Kings is something that wasn’t even in my universe of thinking. It was almost like a mythical place you think about and dream about but never get to actually go to.
“For me to be able to work for an NHL team, let alone the Kings, is pretty much a dream come true. I dreamed about playing for the Kings as a kid and dreamed about working for them when I got into coaching. So I’m ecstatic to be able to go home and work for the Kings.”
Through his father, Peter Millar, a former athletic therapist for the Edmonton Oilers and later an equipment manager for the Kings, Millar met Ranford several years ago. They kept in touch throughout the years and developed a strong working relationship.
“I’ve been around Bill, I know how he likes to do things, and most importantly, I believe in how he coaches,” Millar said. “It works at the NHL level, and I’ve used his principals and habits in Dubuque for the last six years. Every goaltender has gotten better because of that coaching philosophy.”
Millar, the longest tenured coach since Dubuque retuned to the USHL in 2010-11, helped develop Hunter Miska into a pro prospect, first with the Arizona Coyotes and now Colorado Avalanche. He also worked with Vancouver Canucks prospect Matthew Thiessen this season.
“Matt and I have coached alongside each other for five of his six seasons in Dubuque, so I’ve got to watch him grow into this opportunity first-hand,” said Saints head coach Oliver David, also a Southern California native. “Matt had plenty of offers to advance prior to this in his time here, but he kept his eye on the target: a goaltending job with an NHL club. His example is really a testament to what hard work and sacrifice can lead to when you have a direction and stay the course.
“I personally want to thank Matt for his loyalty and belief in what we try and do here on a daily basis. I wish him success as takes the next stride on his professional journey with our hometown Los Angeles Kings.”
Millar credited David and previous Saints head coaches Matt Shaw and Jason Lammers for giving him freedom to try innovative coaching techniques the past six seasons. He also oversaw much of the video work for the Saints.
“The USHL is a place where you can lean and grow your craft and understand how you want to coach,” Millar said. “Having the knowledge I gained from working with (Ranford) is fantastic, but the ability to apply it and in a place like Dubuque is the reason why I got this job with the Kings. I wouldn’t be the coach or the person I am without the opportunity in Dubuque. I was allowed to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes, which helps you grow as a person and a coach.”
Millar joined the Saints as goalie coach and director of hockey operations in 2013 season. The organization promoted him to assistant coach in 2017.
“We work hard and take pride in moving people onto the next level; that goes for both players and staff,” general manager Kalle Larsson said. “Matt has been a loyal member of our organization for six seasons and his knowledge about the game has obviously not gone unnoticed at higher levels. We will miss Matt’s commitment to the success of the Saints, but we are excited and proud of his move to the National Hockey League with the LA Kings.”