Ian Moller had just discussed the scenario with his third base coach a few seconds earlier.
Unless you’re 100 percent sure you can make it, don’t go …
The 6-foot-1, 197-pound catcher from Dubuque made the perfect read and scored on a wild pitch to give the Atlanta-based Team Elite Scout squad a 5-4 walk-off victory over Academy Select in the championship game of the World Wooden Bat 16U tournament on Friday in Cartersville, Ga. Team Elite Scout went 12-0 in the tournament that included 392 teams and attracted scouts from every Major League Baseball team.
“It was kind of funny because the very next pitch after he said that, it actually happened,” said Moller, who tossed his helmet high in the air before being dog-piled by his teammates at home plate. “I got a really good read on the ball and, fortunately, I made it. When I scored that run and I realized we just won a national championship and saw the guys running toward me, it was just pure excitement. That was, by far, the most excited I’ve ever been on a baseball field.”
Moller started the seventh-inning rally with a base hit to left field, stole second and took third on Mason Cooper’s fly ball to centerfield. He scored the winning run with the bases loaded and one out.
Moller normally would have been replaced by courtesy runner after reaching safely, but Team Elite coach J.B. Brotherton used his last substitute an inning earlier. Moller ran on fumes while playing his fourth game in two days during a hot, humid week in Georgia.
Moller, a Louisiana State University recruit already being touted as the No. 1 catching prospect for the 2021 MLB Draft, batted .313 (10-for-32) with nine runs scored and seven RBIs in 12 games at the tournament. He also threw out five of six runners attempting to steal despite a heavier-than-expected workload because Team Elite Scout’s other catcher suffered an injury during the tournament.
“Ian’s the No. 1 catcher in the country for a reason. He’s just a special, special player,” Brotherton said. “He’s such a high-energy kid who came out every day and competed, and he was definitely a bright spot for us this weekend. His presence behind the plate was outstanding, and he really controlled the running game.
“Ian had to catch more innings than expected, but he never missed a beat and never complained. Even when he got hit in the neck with a foul tip, he bounced right back up when a lot of other kids would have asked to come out. He just grinded his way through it with a very professional attitude.”
Team Elite Scout entered the tournament as the team to beat, and for good reason. Its roster included four recruits each from college baseball powerhouses LSU and Vanderbilt, as well as prospects committed to the likes of Tennessee, Georgia and Wake Forest.
“We had a very, very special group,” Brotherton said. “It’s one of those teams where you want to look back in 10 years and see how many future big leaguers we had here.”
But that doesn’t always translate to winning. And it added a little extra pressure when scouts and fans paid more attention to Team Elite Scout.
“It feels awesome to win the whole thing, because we had such a great group of guys,” said Moller, who recently completed his sophomore year at Wahlert and plays elite travel ball all summer. “Sometimes, it’s hard for a bunch of really good players to gel into one team, but everyone did such a great job of that.
“We got through pool play kind of easily, but we were tested quite a bit and faced a lot of tough situations in bracket play. When you handle that, that’s when you know you’re part of a special group, and we were fortunate enough to win a championship.”
Moller tried to put the scouts and added attention in the back of his mind throughout the tournament. But, at the same time, it was kind of difficult to completely ignore the number of pro scouts speaking with his coaching staff and his father, Steven.
“Every kid dreams of playing Major League Baseball, but you never dream about or think about the process that goes along with it,” Ian Moller said. “I saw the process throughout the week, and it really made me appreciate what I have going for me and all the sacrifices people have made for me. I’m very blessed to have that kind of support. It’s only going to motivate me to keep working hard.”