FARLEY, Iowa — It took a team effort for Western Dubuque to grind its way through a hot, sticky postseason opener.
The No. 5-ranked Bobcats got production from all nine spots in the order, and Casey Perrenoud delivered a three-hit shutout in an 11-0, five-inning victory over Waterloo East on Friday night in the Class 4A Substate 4 opener. Top-seeded Western Dubuque (31-9) earned a second-round bye and will play Wednesday night at home against Dubuque Hempstead or Davenport Central for a trip to the state tournament. The Bobcats have advanced to the summer state tournament four times — 2005, 2006, 2012 and last season, when they reached the semifinals.
“It was a matter of putting the weather aside and getting after it, and I thought we did a really good job of that all night,” said all-state catcher Calvin Harris, who ended the game via the mercy rule with a two-run homer. “Now, in the playoffs, it’s one-and-done. You have to get after it each and every pitch, no matter who you’re playing.
“It was nice to get a couple of hits, but everybody really contributed tonight. Everybody hit the ball hard, up and down the lineup. We came out fired up, which is good, and we got the win. A great team win.”
Perrenoud struck out five and walked one in improving to 8-1. He has allowed just eight earned runs in 63 1/3 innings this season. Only one East runner advanced as far as second base on Friday night.
“The game plan was to go out there and throw strikes and let the defense do what they always do,” Perrenoud said. “Me and Calvin had a good game plan going in, and the way our defense always plays, it’s tough to lose.
“A big key was the energy we got from our bench. Everybody in the dugout was up all game. That makes it easier to go out there and play when it’s so hot.”
The Bobcats wasted no time in taking a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Calvin Harris led off with a base hit up the middle, courtesy runner Collin Hogan stole second and Sam Goodman reached on an infield single before swiping second to put two runners in scoring position.
Both runners scored when Damon Jaeger reached on an error, and Jaeger came across when Zach Bierman grounded to short for the second out. Sawyer Nauman reached on an error to extend the inning, and Payton Quagliano chase him home with a line-drive double.
“We wanted to make a mark right away and show that we wanted to play tonight,” Bierman said. “We fell short of our goal of winning a championship last year. This year’s the time to get it done. We wanted to make a statement for ourselves that we’re out to get a championship this year.
“It was so hot. But the key was being able to stay focused. You just have to stay hydrated and drink a lot of water. If you stay focused, you can get through it.”
East starter Mitchell Sage settled down for the next two innings before the Bobcats scratched out a two-out run in the fourth. Ben Bryant started the rally with a base hit and came around to score after three wild pitches to make it 5-0.
The Bobcats added on in the fifth against reliever Michael Ginther. Jaeger drew a hit batsman and Kyle Lehmann walked before Bierman laced a two-run triple to make it 7-0. Nauman followed with a towering two-run home run to left field to make it 9-0 and chase Ginther without retiring a batter. It was Nauman’s first home run of a sophomore season in which he missed more than a month due to a broken hand.
Matt Maiers delivered a one-out single later in the inning, and Harris ended the game with a towering home run to right field. It came on the first pitch he saw from Xander Bauler and was his seventh home run of the season.
Western Dubuque swept East, 20-1 and 13-0, in the Mississippi Valley Conference regular-season doubleheader on June 14 in Waterloo.
East ended the season at 1-39.