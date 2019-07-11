Bellevue Marquette’s softball season came to an end at the hands of Don Bosco, 4-2, in an Iowa Class 1A regional second-round game Wednesday night in Gilbertville, Iowa.
Holly Kremer singled in the first run to pull the Mohawks within 2-1. Grace Tath later added a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-2, but the Mohawks could get no closer. Kremer went 3-for-3.
Marquette finished its season at 16-15.
Northeast Goose Lake 11, Cascade 1 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Cougars jumped to an early 1-0 lead, but the Rebels stormed back to win the Class 2A regional game. The Cougars saw their season end at 15-16.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Senior 13, Davenport Central — At Senior: Sam Link and Ethan Herber each went 3-for-4, and Shane Arnold added a pair of hits to lead the Rams. Herber homered twice, and Link and Nathan Swift also went yard in support of winning pitcher Brady Schiesl. Herber drove in six runs and Link drove in five.
Iowa City Regina 9, Bellevue 8 — At Iowa City: Riley Konrardy had three hits and Trey Daugherty two, but the Comets dropped the River Valley Conference game Tuesday night.