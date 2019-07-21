CASCADE, Iowa — A wild roller-coaster ride of late-inning emotions ended on an unfortunate downturn for the Cascade baseball team Saturday afternoon.
After facing an early seven-run deficit, the Cougars clawed back to pull ahead in the bottom of the sixth for the highest of highs. But Oelwein responded in the top of the seventh to score a 9-8 victory in the Iowa Class 2A District 4 championship game at Legion Field.
Cascade bowed out at 24-11, while the Huskies (21-11) will play New Hampton or Osage on Tuesday night for a berth in the state tournament. Oelwein beat the Cougars for a district title in Cascade for the second consecutive season.
“That’s baseball,” senior Reid Rausch, who blasted a two-out three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give Cascade an 8-7 lead, said of the late-inning turn of events. “We stayed up the whole time, even when we fell behind. It wasn’t about going up there, trying to hit home runs. We just wanted to get a base hit here, a base hit there and keep the line moving.
“We just kept battling back. It felt good to pull ahead, but, unfortunately, we didn’t have enough in our tanks to pull it out.”
The Cougars used a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning against reliever Zach Wenger to take their first lead of the game. Wil Roling started the rally with a hit batsman, and Haris Hoffman legged out a slow roller to shortstop to set the stage for Rausch, whose towering home run cleared the fence in left field.
“I knew this was going to be my last game in a Cougar uniform on this field, and I had a feeling that was going to be my last at-bat,” Rausch said. “I kind of wanted to go out with a bang and keep the line moving so we had a chance to win the game. Thankfully, I was able to get a good pitch and put a good swing on it.”
But Oelwein staged a rally of its own in the top of the seventh. Drake Logan drew a hit batsman but was erased on a fielder’s choice. Carsen Jeanes walked and Dom Robertson drew a hit batsman to load the bases. The tying and winning runs scored when Dillon Arndt reached on a two-out error.
“One of our issues this year was giving teams too many extra opportunities with walks,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “We did a good job of cleaning that up toward the end of the year, but it came back to get us today.
“I’m proud of the way we chipped away. This is a great lesson for the kids who will be back next year. You’re never out of a game, and you always have to be on top of your game to win in the tournament.”
The Cougars threatened in the bottom of the first after senior leadoff man Roling, who has been limited to just 18 games this season due to a hand injury, sliced a double inside the left-field line. Hoffman bunted Roling to third, but Oelwein starter Steven Nicolay regrouped to coax Rausch into a foul pop out and Riley Reed into a ground out to end the threat.
After a brief rain delay, the Huskies created their first scoring opportunity in the top of the second. Nicolay singled up the middle, Wenger walked, and Luke Crandall moved both runners up with a bunt. But Cascade third baseman Ted Weber cut down Nicolay at the plate on a grounder off the bat of Logan, and Rausch fanned Ethan Thomas for the third out.
Oelwein loaded the bases in the top of the third on walks to No. 9 hitter Jeanes and Arndt and Mason Kunkle’s base hit to left field. Nicolay drove in the game’s first run with a fielder’s choice, and Crandall delivered a two-out, two-run single just out of the reach of right fielder Tanner Simon to put the Huskies ahead, 3-0, and chase Rausch from the mound. Wegner scored on a wild pitch to cap an inning in which they scored four runs on just two hits and four walks.
Oelwein stretched the lead to 7-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Jeanes and Dom Robertson opened the inning with walks, chasing reliever Eli Green. Kaleb Topping retired the next two batters before Nicolay delivered a huge blow — a three-run home run just out of the reach of left fielder Logan Otting.
The Cougars finally got to Nicolay in the fourth. Reed led off with a single, courtesy runner Jack Menster stole second, went to third on a balk and scored when Otting delivered a base hit through the left side of the infield.
Weber hammered a double into the left-field corner to drive in Otting. He moved to third on another balk and scored on Topping’s ground out to shortstop to pull Cascade within 7-3.
An inning later, Rausch stroked a one-out triple the opposite way into the corner in right field and Reed drew a walk. Rausch scored on Otting’s sacrifice fly to right, and Weber added yet another RBI double to get Cascade within 7-5.
“We stayed together as a team and strung some hits together,” Weber said. “We’ve come back a lot in games this year, so we knew it was early in the game and anything could happen. When we got those first couple of runs, that kind of got us going.”
Oelwein benefited from 11 walks and two hit batsmen. Six of those walks went on to score.