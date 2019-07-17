The Dubuque Senior baseball team closed the regular season with a split against Iowa Class 3A No. 3-ranked DeWitt Central on Tuesday night in DeWitt, Iowa.
Senior rolled in the opener with an 11-1 victory in five innings, sparked by Tommy Casey on the mound and Sam Link going 2-for-2 with a home run. Johnny Blake hit two doubles, while Nathan Swift, Cole Smith and Ethan Herber also connected for doubles.
The Sabers answered with a 14-4 win in the nightcap, putting up 10 runs in the first three innings to pull away. Casey and Herber hit doubles for Senior, and Blake added two more hits.
The Rams closed the regular season with a .500 mark at 19-19 overall.
Calamus-Wheatland 6, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Calamus, Iowa: No. 4-ranked Calamus-Wheatland won its eighth straight game and improved to 32-3 with the victory in the Iowa Class 1A District 7 semifinals. Cal-Wheat, which won the two regular-season meetings with Marquette by identical 17-0 scores, will host either Wyoming Midland or Lone Tree in the district final Saturday night. Marquette saw a five-game winning streak come to and end and finished with a 16-13 record.
Western Dubuque 13, West Delaware 8 — At Farley, Iowa: Calvin Harris, Damon Jaeger and Sawyer Nauman had two hits apiece, and Harris, Nauman and Matt Maiers each drove in a pair of runs as the Bobcats (30-9) beat their former WaMaC rivals Monday night. Jaeger also homered in support of winning pitcher Payton Quagliano, who fanned six and didn’t allow an earned run in 4 2/3 innings.
Davenport West 5, Wahlert 2 — At Davenport, Iowa: Jake Brosius, Matty Schmitz, Tommy Specht and Bennett Cutsforth collected two hits apiece for the Golden Eagles in the loss Monday night. West used a four-run third to overcome a two-run deficit.