A traditional large-school program stands in the way of Western Dubuque earning a second straight trip to the Iowa Class 4A state baseball tournament.
The No. 5-ranked Bobcats host Davenport Central tonight in Farley in the Substate 4 championship game for a trip to next week’s eight-team state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines. Here is a capsule look at tonight’s game.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (15-16) AT NO. 5 WESTERN DUBUQUE (31-9)
Site — Farley Park
Time — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3 and kdstradio.com; KMCH-FM 94.7 and kmch.com
How they got here — Western Dubuque earned the top seed in the substate and beat Waterloo East, 11-0, in five innings to earn a bye into the final. Third-seeded Davenport Central defeated No. 4-seeded Dubuque Senior, 6-5, in the first round and rallied to beat No. 2-seeded Dubuque Hempstead, 7-6, in Monday’s semifinals.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Calvin Harris (.423, 41-for-97, 10 doubles, 7 home runs, 40 RBIs, 44 walks), Kyle Lehmann (.374, 40-for-107, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 39 RBIs), Damon Jaeger (.347, 41-for-118, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 31 RBIs, 35-for-36 stolen bases), Payton Quagliano (.327, 37-for-113, 6 doubles, 24 RBIs), Zach Bierman (.311, 38-for-122, 11 doubles, 1 home run, 28 RBIs), Sam Goodman (.305, 39-for-128, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs, 42-for-46 stolen bases), Matt Maiers (.278, 27-for-97, 3 doubles, 16 RBIs), Ben Bryant (.207, 19-for-92, 8 doubles, 10 RBIs),
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Goodman (5-3, 0.53 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 52 2/3 innings), Casey Perrenoud (8-1, 0.88 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 63 1/3 innings), Harris (3-1, 1.21 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 29 innings), Carter Kluesner (3-1, 2.13 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 26 1/3 innings), Lehmann (7-0, 2.93 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 45 1/3 innings).
Davenport Central offensive leaders — Adin DeLaRosa (.360, 31-for-86, 9 doubles, 11 RBIs), Josh Hann (.304, 28-for-92, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 21 RBIs), Spencer Darland (.299, 29-for-97, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 30 RBIs), Mason Geresdorf (.290, 29-for-100, 10 RBIs), Will Kranz (.279, 24-for-86, 10 RBIs), Jake Mahon (.256, 20-for-78, 11 RBIs), Zach Wirt (.253, 21-for-83, 20 RBIs), Nick Fleming (.250, 21-for-84)
Davenport Central pitching leaders — Donny Jestel (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 45 1/3 innings), Anthony Smith (5-4, 3.02 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 55 2/3 innings).
Outlook — Western Dubuque has been to the summer state tournament four times — 2005, 2006, 2012 and last summer. The Bobcats finished second in 2006 and made the semifinals last summer before falling to eventual champion Urbandale. Western Dubuque carries a .313 team batting average and has scored 287 runs, while its pitchers own a 1.92 ERA and have allowed just 97 runs (tops in Class 4A). The Bobcats have won two straight and are on a 10-3 run … Central has been to state 12 times, the last coming in 2011. The Blue Devils won the 1979 state title and own a 13-11 record at state. Through the first round substate game, Central carried a .273 team average and had scored 159 runs while its pitchers owned a 4.25 ERA and allowed 152 runs. The Blue Devils needed seventh-inning rallies to win its first two substate games.