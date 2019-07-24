Western Dubuque’s Matthew Maiers (left) tags Dubuque Wahlert’s Jared Weber at second base during their June 26 game in Farley, Iowa. Both teams will play for a trip to the state baseball tournament tonight. Western Dubuque hosts Davenport Central in a Class 4A substate final in Farley, while Wahlert plays at DeWitt Central in a 3A substate final.