BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
Alex Erickson and his wife, Kelsi, raised more than $43,000 for Hodan Community Services with their second-annual golf outing last month.
The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, who previously starred at Darlington High School and the University of Wisconsin, hosted the event in support of the community rehabilitation program. The event took place June 29 at Dodge Point Country Club in Mineral Point, Wis.
Kelsi Erickson’s sister, Krista Blosch, receives services through Hodan in the community and at the Hodan Center, which has its main center in Mineral Point. Alex Erickson has brought national attention to the cause while playing for the Bengals.
The event attracted 184 golfers, including the Ericksons and two Hodan client/employees. Client-employees spent the day greeting, thanking and cheering on golfers at four holes on the course. The evening dinner drew nearly 280 people and included a 50/50 drawing, more than 30 door prizes and 25 silent auction items.
The final auction item, an autographed framed jersey of Alex Erickson, drew a high bid of $3,500, prompting the Ericksons to donate a matching dollar figure to Hodan. The winning bidder, Steve Fink, then donated the framed jersey to Hodan Community Services for display in honor of its client-employees.
The third annual event is already scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020.
DAVIDSHOFER EARNS NATIONAL HONOR
Long-time Cascade cross country coach Bob Davidshofer received the Carey E. McDonald National Citation during the National High School Athletic Coaches Convention in Bismarck, N.D., recently.
Davidshofer has led the Cougars to 15 state cross country titles, earned national coach of the year honors in 1996, earned a spot in the national hall of fame in 2011 and has served as a member of the national board of directors for 14.
The award is given to a person of national renown who has made a unique contribution to high school, amateur or professional sports and/or the coaching profession — either as an individual or in a leadership role of a national organization or other group entity.
The award is named for McDonald, the NHSACA president in 1966-67 and its executive director from 1973-88.
MANTASTIC EVENT SET FOR EARLY AUGUST
The annual Mantastic event will take place Aug. 3-4 at various sites throughout Dubuque.
It’s a two-day, four-sport event featuring two-person teams. On Saturday, the athletes will compete in the Home Run Derby and bean bag (cornhole) tourney — both at Dubuque Sports Complex. Sunday is the two-person best shot golf at The Meadows, followed by bowling at Creslanes. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2297202503827744/.