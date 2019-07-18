DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Shawn Deutmeyer has relied upon his Dyersville Beckman teammates to pick him up at times this season.
On Tuesday night, he returned the favor.
The senior right-hander rescued a pair of struggling pitchers and also came through at the plate to lead the Iowa Class 2A No. 8 Trailblazers to a wild, come-from-behind 16-8 victory over Monticello in an Iowa Class 2A District 5 semifinal. Beckman (26-12) hosts Camanche (17-12) for the title Saturday night.
“The great thing about our team is, if someone has an off night, there’s always someone who can come back and throw hard,” said Deutmeyer, the second reliever after starter Carter Petsche lasted 1 2/3 innings and Seamus O’Connor lasted only two batters while Beckman fell behind, 7-0. “I was just trying to do my best out there.
“It’s huge that we were able to come back and win the game. It shows that we’re never out of a game. One thing we’re really emphasizing is, no matter what the score, we’re going to be loud in the dugout and it’s always going to be positive energy. We’re going to have fun playing baseball, and if we do that, we’re going to get a ‘W.’”
A tornado warning delayed Camanche’s 7-1 victory over Bellevue in the first semifinal and pushed the start of the second game to 8:20 p.m. It ended just before 11 p.m.
Monticello appeared to take command of the game in the second inning, when they batted around on Beckman ace Petsche.
Justin Recker led off with an infield single, moved up on Caleb Sauser’s bunt and took third on another infield hit by Gavin Cooper. Recker scored on the overthrow of Cooper’s steal of second base for the first run.
Tyler Blattner followed with a base hit up the middle to make it 2-0. With two outs, leadoff man Avery Martensen chopped a single through the left side to drive in a third run, Tate Petersen followed with an RBI single to left-center and Jon Mootz chased Petsche with an RBI single to right-center.
O’Connor came on in relief but walked two to force in a sixth run and prompt coach Fred Martin to bring in Deutmeyer to pitch. Mootz then scored on a wild pitch.
When the dust settled, Monticello had seven runs on six hits, two errors and two walks. The Panthers sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning.
Deutmeyer settled in and retired 10 in a row. He allowed only two baserunners, one hit and an unearned run in 5 1/3 innings.
“It’s a matter of having faith in my catcher (Matt Stelken) and sticking to my stuff,” Deutmeyer said. “I just wanted to throw strikes and trust my defense.”
Beckman started chipping away in the bottom half. Stelken drew a hit batsman and Josh Engler singled to open the frame, and Luke Goedken chopped a one-out single up the middle to get the Blazers on the board and chase Monticello starter Dylan Rohor.
Deutmeyer greeted reliever Martensen with an RBI single, Owen Grover drew a bases-loaded hit batsman and another run scored on a wild pitch to get Beckman within 7-4. The Blazers also batted around in the second.
“This wasn’t the way we envisioned the game going, but these things happen in baseball,” Grover said. “In the first inning, we had bases loaded and put ourselves in a position to score runs but didn’t. Going into the second inning, we knew we had to chip away and we were confident we could after the first inning.
“We were ready to roll in the dugout. Everyone was chirping the whole time. Once we got those runs, we played like we had the lead and went with it. We never gave up on it. We knew we had a lot of game to work with and we could hit the ball hard and put it in play.”
An inning later, Stelken led off with a walk that led to another run. After a balk and a passed ball, Engler made it 7-5 with a sacrifice fly to center.
Brock Marbach pulled Beckman within a run in the fourth with a sinking line drive RBI to right field.
Beckman took command in the fifth, when it scored eight runs on three hits. Engler was hit by a pitch and Petsche and Goedken walked to load the bases before Deutmeyer delivered a two-run single to put the Blazers ahead for good.
“I’m just trying to put the ball in play, because that’s the one thing Fred teaches us all,” Deutmeyer said. “Good things happen when you put the ball in play. You force them to make a play, and, if they don’t, that’s our success. My main goal going up there is to just make contact with it.”
Grover drove in a run with a hit batsman, Marbach and Nick Offerman walked with the bases loaded, Stelken drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Engler singled in another run to pad the lead to 14-7.
Monticello added a run in the sixth, thanks to a pair of errors. But Beckman answered with a Grover RBI single and added another run on a balk in the bottom half.
“It’s a great feeling to win this,” Grover said. “You can never take anything for granted in postseason baseball. To come back and keep the season alive, it feels awesome.”
Camanche 7, Bellevue 1 — The Indians scored early and often to win the opener and complete a season sweep of Bellevue. They scored two in each of the first two innings and single runs in the next three while making the most of eight hits.
Camanche improved to 17-12, while the Comets bowed out at 12-16.
The Comets scored their only run in the top of the third, when Cole Heim drew a leadoff walk and eventually came across on a Riley Konrardy fielder’s choice. That pulled Bellevue within 4-1. But the Comets managed only three hits in the loss.
Camanche swept the Comets, 11-4 and 6-2, on May 30 in River Valley Conference play.