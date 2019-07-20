Dubuque Hempstead’s Trey Schaber (from left), Jacob Roush, George Sherlock and Jack Sabers celebrate with Max Pins (center) after Pins had the game-winning hit during their Iowa Class 4A substate quarterfinal against Davenport North at Petrakis Park in Dubuque on Friday. The Mustangs beat the Wildcats, 6-5, after scoring five runs in the seventh inning.