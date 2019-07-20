Max Pins just took the coldest bath of his life, the reward for what will likely go down as the biggest hit of his career.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and the game-winning run on first base, Pins laced a bases clearing double to the left-center gap as Dubuque Hempstead capped an improbable five-run rally for a walk-off 6-5 win over Davenport North in their Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 quarterfinal on Friday at Petrakis Park.
Pins rounded second and was mobbed by teammates who tore his No. 13 jersey off and eventually dunked him with a Gatorade cooler filled with ice water. The Mustang junior designated hitter struggled to put what just happened into words.
“It felt really good,” said Pins. “Just get a base hit, that’s all I wanted to do. … It’s indescribable. It’s awesome.”
By the final frame, the prospect of a Hempstead win was slim indeed. The Mustangs (23-15) came into the seventh trailing, 5-1. They hadn’t scored since the first inning and hadn’t earned a base hit since the fourth.
Riley Connolly drew a leadoff walk, Logan Runde hit a single and Zach Sabers walked to load the bases for Hempstead with one out. Andrue Henry drove in Connolly on a bloop single to left and Devin Eudaley drove in Runde with a blooper to right, cutting the Wildcats’ lead down to 5-3. Joey Vize then hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Sabers, which brought up Pins with two outs, runners on third and first, trailing, 5-4.
Pins barreled up the ball which nearly hit the left field fence on the fly. Michael Garrett came in from third to tie the game and Eudaley hustled in from first to score the game-winner.
“We all had great at-bats and we just believed in each other,” said Runde, Hempstead’s starting pitcher who had five strikeouts over four innings in a no decision. “It was unbelievable. (Pins) crushed the ball and I can’t even really explain it.”
Henry went down as the winning pitcher with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
Mustangs coach Jeff Rapp said Friday’s game is a lesson that his team is never out of it. With Pins up to bat for a chance to take the lead, the coach said he had all the faith in the world — although it’s been some time since Hempstead had a game-winning rally quite like this.
“We talked about this very scenario before the game,” Rapp said. “We talked about getting down — we’ve been in that position many times this year. Offensively we’ve been very good, we’ve been clutch all year.
“You battle until the last out and whatever happens happens. … We’ve had some comebacks, I don’t remember one in recent history quite like that. Definitely the biggest takeaway is we’re never out of the game.”
Hempstead will host Davenport Central in Monday’s substate semifinal game back at Petrakis Park at 7 p.m.