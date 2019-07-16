CASCADE, Iowa -- It wasn’t the prettiest game for Cascade. Sometimes all that matters is the W.
Starting Cougars pitcher Haris Hoffman struck out seven and allowed just four hits over six innings of work as Cascade scraped by Waukon, 3-2, in Tuesday’s Iowa Class 2A District 4 semifinal game at American Legion Field.
The Cougars (24-10) have 16 more wins than the Indian (8-29), but this scrappy Waukon team gave Cascade all it could handle. All three Cougars runs were scored in the first inning as they batted through the order and chased Indians starter Brock Hatlan after just seven batters faced. After that, Waukon reliever Logan Houg sent down eight straight Cascade hitters and didn’t let up a run through 5 1/3 innings.
Ted Weber and Reid Rausch teamed up for a double play in the first inning for the Cougars to escape the frame scoreless. Wil Roling then led off the bottom half with a walk, stole second, and was driven in on Hoffman’s seeing-eye single to center field.
Hoffman and Rausch would both score later in the inning on wild pitches as Cascade loaded the bases twice. That closed out Hatlan’s night to bring Houg to the mound, and the Cougars’ rally closed with a 3-0 lead through one.
That score held until an error-filled third inning on Cascade’s part. Levi McGeough reached on an error to score Pryce Hesse and Carter Benzing’s left-field double scored John O’Neill to cut the Indians’ deficit to 3-2.
But as the game wore on, Hoffman seemed to get sharper on the mound. He sent down 11 of his next 13 batters faced to preserve the Cougars’ lead. In the seventh, after letting up a one out walk to Carter Schellsmidt, Hoffman was replaced on the mound by Rausch.
Rausch sent down the next two batters on a fly out and strikeout to preserve the win.
The Cougars advance to Saturday’s District 4 final against Oelwein, which defeated North Fayette Valley, 7-1, in Tuesday’s other district semifinal. Saturday’s game is 7 p.m. back at American Legion Field.