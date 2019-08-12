ASBURY, Iowa — Sam Herrmann finally got over the hump on his old home course.
Herrmann shot a pair of 70s this weekend to win the Bradford Open at The Meadows by six strokes over Kyle Bruce. He won the tournament for the first time in nine tries.
Herrmann, a Mount Vernon, Iowa, native who now lives in Muscatine, Iowa, won an Iowa Conference individual title for Loras College as a senior in 2012. The Meadows serves as the Duhawks’ home course, and Meadows pro Jeremy Hawkins coached Herrmann while he played at Loras.
“I’ve always been right there, but I’d never been able to put two rounds together to win it,” Herrmann said. “To finally win it after nine years, on the course I used to call home while I was at Loras … this feels pretty good.”
Herrmann shot the low round on both days. He entered Sunday’s action with a one-stroke lead on former Dubuque Senior standout Louis Psihoyos, who shared third place with Jake Weeber after both carded 148s.
“It’s funny that you used the word consistency,” Herrmann said. “The scores look consistent, but it sure didn’t feel consistent.
“The first day, I hit all the greens in regulation but couldn’t get putts to fall. I gave myself a chances, and it helped that I finished the last four holes in 3-under. (Sunday), I couldn’t miss a putt if I tried. The hole looked big all day, and I took advantage of it.”
Joey Kaesbauer and Brady Ellis both shot rounds of 73 and 78 to finish tied for fifth at 151.