The venue change didn’t faze Ben Hefel.
The Dubuque Senior sophomore pitcher threw a complete-game one-hit shutout as the Rams defeated Waukon, 5-0, on Tuesday at the University of Dubuque.
Hefel threw 86 pitches allowing three walks with two strikeouts. The Senior offense was led by Sam Link, who finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Johnny Blake hit an RBI triple and Tommy Casey was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to round out the Rams (15-18).
The win comes a day after Senior was swept by Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 12-2 and 7-6. Cole Smith had three hits in the opener, and Casey doubled twice in the second game.
Pleasant Valley 13, Western Dubuque 3 — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: Calvin Harris and Kyle Lehmann both hit doubles, but the Bobcats lost by mercy rule after allowing six runs in the fourth inning.
Dubuque Hempstead 5-8, Iowa City High 0-3 — At Iowa City: Logan Runde scattered three hits in six innings of work, Devin Eudaley homered, Joey Vize had two hits, and Luke Kennedy drove in two runs in the opener Monday night. Eudaley earned the win and homered again in the nightcap as Andrue Henry drove in three runs and Riley Connolly, Peter Unmacht and Runde had two hits each. Hempstead improved to 21-12.
Cedar Rapids Washington 12-0, Dubuque Wahlert 2-10 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Wahlert (14-18) answered with a big win in the nightcap to earn a split Monday night, as freshman Aaron Savary drilled a grand slam, Jackson Frese hit two doubles and Tommy Specht hit a triple in the win.
Cascade 7, Durant 2 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars used a pair of three-run innings to improve to 22-10 on Monday night.
Midland 5-6, Bellevue 4-10 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Andrew Swartz went 4-for-5, and Riley Konrardy and Jackson Wagner had two hits each to lead the Comets to victory in the second game on Monday night. Jacob Waller had a pair of hits in the opener.
Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Postville 3 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Spencer Staner and Quintin Hess had a pair of hits, and Ethan Streicher drove in three runs to lead Ed-Co (7-22) on Monday night.