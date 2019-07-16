Watching the epic Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer was a perfect primer for area tennis players to get amped up for the start of the 51st Mississippi Valley Open.
The classic encounter also gave a few pointers on how to play in brutal heat, which the MVO junior competitors were faced with all day on Monday as temperatures topped 90 degrees by late morning.
“Honestly, I think wearing all white is kind of an important thing,” said Wahlert’s Charlie Vandermillen, who topped Hempstead’s Derek Wills in a boys’ 18 singles opener, 6-2, 6-1, at Dubuque Golf & Country Club. “I knew black attracts sun, so I just had to go with Wimbledon on that. Also, thinking about what shots you want to go all out on and conserving your energy. You have to think of that stuff.
“I was really heartbroken. I wanted Roger to win really bad. Watching a match like that motivates me to try my best and give it everything I have.”
Much like Djokovic was on Sunday before winning the crown, Senior’s Dylan Fair seemed out of it in a 4-0 hole in the second set to Hempstead’s Jack Kolker. But the Rams’ No. 1 rallied and secured a 7-5, 6-4 victory in his 18 singles opener.
“I’m a big Djokovic fan, I even have his (brand of) racket,” Fair said. “I really want to come out here and try to play like he does. Obviously, that’s hard to do, but it really makes me want to get out there.
“My mental game was strong there (against Kolker). Being down, 0-4, in that second set, I had to decide if I wanted to take this to a tiebreak and conserve energy, or do I want to fight it back and try to win now. I pretty much said if I get this next break, I’ll go for it, but if not I’m conserving energy for the third. I got the break, so it was time to flip the switch back on and go for it.”
Vandermillen — No. 2 for the Golden Eagles — and Fair were both bumped in the quarterfinals, but rebounded with two wins apiece in consolations and will meet in the consolation final this morning.
“It’s awesome, I love playing here,” Vandermillen said. “I work (at the country club), and I do everything I can to make sure I don’t lose here.”
Wills finished 1-2 on the day, bowing out to Fair in the consolation semifinals. The to-be senior played a pivotal role for the Mustangs this spring, playing at the 4, 5 and 6 spots throughout the season as Hempstead reached the substate final.
“With the loss of seniors, it’s expected some of us are going to move up in the lineup,” Wills said. “We’ll be playing better competition, so we have to get out and play more and get better.”
Wills comes from a volleyball family, with his twin sister, Jada, a former TH Player of the Year, and his older brother, Travis, the former Mustangs volleyball coach. Derek loves the sport just as much as they do, but those skills don’t necessarily translate over to the tennis court.
“I thought it would have been a lot, but it’s really not,” Wills said. “It’s a lot of different footwork and trying to get my muscle memory to switch between the seasons and that’s difficult. But overheads are a great deal alike.”
Another player aiming to increase his contributions next spring is Wahlert’s Grant McDonald. The to-be senior was just outside of the Eagles’ starting lineup last year, and he has designs of being a major contributor next spring.
McDonald grinded out a 5-7, 6-4, 12-10 victory in the 18 singles first round over Senior’s Auden Rader.
“Looking like I could be in the top four this season,” McDonald said. “I really want to push and move up in the lineup. That’s how motivated I am. This is perfect because you’ve got great competition right here in town. Great competition in preparing for next season.”
• The boys’ 18 final this morning will be a Cedar Rapids clash between Jackson Eells and Brady Horstmann.
• Wahlert’s No. 1, Charlie Fair, was dominant in a pair of wins in the boys’ 16 singles bracket before settling for runner-up. He lost the final to Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Parker Sprague, 2-6, 6-2, 10-7.
• Asbury’s Roan Martineau and Dubuque’s Oscar Patel will meet today in the boys’ 14 singles consolation final.
• Iowa City’s Caroline Chandler won the girls’ 18 singles title in a round-robin format, winning all three of her matches. Hempstead’s Ava Hash was runner-up with two wins.
• Senior’s Riley O’Donnell will play in the girls’ 16 singles consolation final today against Alexandra Burger, from Cedar Rapids. O’Donnell got by Wahlert’s Caroline Hutchinson, 8-2, to reach the final.
• All boys and girls doubles brackets, along with the mixed doubles final, will be completed today to finish the juniors portion of the tournament. The adults begin play on Friday evening.