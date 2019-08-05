He hit the gas early and never looked back.
Matt Gansen raced to the front from his fifth starting position and won his second race in the last three tries at Dubuque Speedway on Sunday.
The Merfeld Brothers Automotive IMCA Modified ace took the non-stop 20-lap affair over early leader Timmy Current, Bryce Garnhart, Jed Freiburger and Jeff Larson.
Jason Roth finally got the monkey off his back in the Peosta Warehousing Logistics IMCA SportMods 15-lap finale. After leading the previous three, he kept it on top this night for the win. Fellow Wisconsin driver Travis Fecht, Jake Murphy, Justin Becker and Mitch Current followed. Becker started the race in the rear.
Cole Mather topped the K Motorsports IMCA Stock Car 10-lap feature one more time. Freiburger in Justin Brimeyer’s machine, Reece Norton and Kenny Taylor were next.
Daniel Wauters made a late slide job on Shane Oberbroeckling work and hung on to win the Kinsella Concrete IMCA Hobby Stock 10-lap main. Brian Brunscheen, Brandon White and Roger Winkers followed.
Jason Robbins used the low groove en route to the 9:1 Limited Late Model 15-lap win. David Webster recovered from an early spin to take second ahead of D.J. Sweet, Jeff Schmidt and Steve Schueller.
A total of 51 race teams hit the track for 12 total events plus mechanics races and racing was completed about 8:30 p.m.
Action continues on the 3/8-mile, dirt oval this Sunday Aug. 11 with the Merfeld Brothers Automotive IMCA Modifieds, Peosta Warehousing Logistics IMCA SportMods, K Motorsports IMCA Stock Cars, Kinsella Concrete IMCA Hobby Stocks and 4 Cylinders.
It also is Back to School Night with gifts and prizes for the kids.
Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Hot laps are 5:30 with racing to follow.
Advance tickets are now available. Trackside Promotions also promotes the action Saturday evenings at Maquoketa Speedway.
For more information, log on to tracksidepromotionsia.com, the track Facebook page or call 563-940-7841.