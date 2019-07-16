06272019-MilesFromHome23.JPG
Hempstead's Kayla LaPage slides safely into second base against Dubuque Senior earlier this season. The Mustangs are one win away from a second straight trip to the Iowa Class 5A state tournament.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

Here is a capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 5A Region 5 final:

No. 11 DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (32-7) at No. 6 IOWA CITY HIGH (33-7)

Site: Iowa City

Time: 7 p.m.

How they got here: Hempstead defeated Linn-Mar, 6-0; Iowa City High beat Davenport West, 5-4, in eight innings.

Hempstead offensive leaders: Kayla LaPage (.477, 61 hits, 11 runs, 8 doubles, 36 RBIs); Katie Schaul (.469, 60 hits, 52 runs, 16 doubles, 4 triples, 3 home runs, 46 RBIs); Kaylie Springer (.420, 55 hits, 41 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 25 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Jadyn Glab (.414, 46 hits, 10 runs, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 34 RBIs); Lydia Ettema (.377, 43 hits, 14 runs, 10 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs); Emalee Ryder (.388, 38 hits, 33 runs, 1 double, 7 RBIs); Malarie Huseman (.297, 35 hits, 9 runs, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 33 RBIs); Carissa Elskamp (.356, 21 hits, 27 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 10 RBIs); Natalie Schemmel (.257, 18 hits, 13 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 14 RBIs); Carleigh Hodgson (.232, 16 hits, 26 runs, 4 doubles, 10 RBIs)

Hempstead pitching leaders: Malarie Huseman (20-5, 1.10 ERA, 146 2/3 innings, 188 strikeouts, 39 walks); Lydia Ettema (12-2, 1.94 ERA, 94 innings, 32 strikeouts, 6 walks)

Iowa City High offensive leaders: Ayana Lindsey (.480, 59 hits, 69 runs, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 17 home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 stolen bases); Carey Koenig (.463, 57 hits, 36 runs, 15 doubles, 12 home runs, 48 RBIs); Sydney Fellows (.395, 49 hits, 28 runs, 16 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 34 RBIs); Brooke Bormann (.347, 41 hits, 22 runs, 11 doubles, 1 home run, 11 stolen bases); Keli Potter (.309, 38 hits, 21 runs, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 37 RBIs); Makayla Ribble (.274, 26 hits, 16 runs, 2 doubles, 6 home runs, 20 RBIs); Alexa Fredericks (.240, 25 hits, 15 runs, 1 double, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs); Brianna Bentler (.254, 15 hits, 11 runs, 3 doubles, 4 RBIs); Jayden Young (.275, 14 hits, 3 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 10 RBIs)

Iowa City High pitching leaders: Ayana Lindsey (18-3, 1 save, 1.29 ERA, 135 2/3 innings, 152 strikeouts, 32 walks); Ella Cook (14-4, 2.41 ERA, 104 2/3 innings, 48 strikeouts, 21 walks)

Outlook: Hempstead is trying to secure its second-ever trip to the state tournament after making its debut last season. The Mustangs have won seven straight games and 15 of 16. Hempstead’s seven losses have come by a combined 11 runs, and four were decided by a single run. Included in there is a pair of one-run losses to Iowa City High in the first week of the season, including a 2-1, nine-inning defeat. Hempstead has outscored its opponents, 313-86, this season. The Mustangs boast a 1.43 team ERA and are hitting .374. Iowa City High has outscored its foes, 310-122, this season and is hitting .349 as a team with a 1.95 team ERA. The Little Hawks have won seven straight and 12 of 13. Iowa City High is seeking its second consecutive trip to Fort Dodge and fourth overall.

