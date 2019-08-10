Sadie Willborn’s on-field demeanor belies her intensity.
A fierce competitor, Belmont’s senior ace was blessed with a carefree attitude she takes with her each time she steps onto the diamond.
It has served her well.
A four-year starter for the Braves, Willborn led Belmont to three regional championships, two sectional titles, and this past spring led the program to its second-ever state championship.
Along the way, Willborn picked up nearly every major honor a Wisconsin prep softball player could acquire.
“I’ve been in so many different situations for pitching, and some of them have been pretty tough, so after being in those, you get that all right, I got through it, I can do it again,” said Willborn, the 2019 Telegraph Herald Player of the Year. “At that point you just say nothing really bothers me at this point.
“When you get in those high-pressure situations, you can not have a mental breakdown because your team needs you to do your job. So, I just think about my team when I get in those high-pressure situations and just think, ‘OK, I have to get through it for them. I just can’t have a breakdown right now.’”
Those breakdowns were few and far between for Willborn, who was named the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s Division 5 player of the year. She also earned all-state and all-district honors, and was named the Six Rivers Conference West Division’s pitcher and player of the year.
Willborn is the first Wisconsin player to be named TH Player of the Year since Katie Schroeder took home the spring honor in 2007. The last Wisconsin player to be named player of the year without separate spring and summer teams was Belmont’s Kristin VonGlahn in 2002 — coincidentally, the Braves’ other state championship season.
“It looks smart now, but we knew in fifth and sixth grade that she was going to be a good one. We just didn’t know how good,” Belmont coach Jeff Hodgson said. “Her and her dad would be pitching at the field in fifth and sixth grade and that’s kind of what it takes.
“She started the playoffs for four consecutive years and took us to two state tournaments. She lost in the regional final and sectional semifinal, and the two state appearances. Any one of those, most people would consider a bright spot of their career, and she went a long way all four years.”
Willborn broke out as a sophomore, posting a 17-3 mark and a 1.20 earned run average over 128 innings. Her numbers only increased from there.
After striking out 150 in 2017, Willborn boosted that total to 208 over 168 2/3 innings in 2018, when she went 21-5 with a 1.37 ERA.
“I didn’t really do much because as a freshman you’re kind of scared and you don’t really know what to do and you kind of need that experience under your belt,” Willborn said. “So, freshman year I didn’t really do a lot of pitching, but my sophomore, junior and senior year I was out there doing my best for the team and doing my best for the community. It was just awesome to play for Belmont because we get so much support from the community, and even other towns around us, they give us so much support. It’s awesome.”
Willborn saved her best for last, though.
As a senior, she went 25-1 with a 0.69 ERA, striking out 246 and walking 55 in 172 innings.
“I don’t know if we were a great team early in the year, but her and catcher (Abby Althaus) just kept us in every game,” Hodgson said. “We came out right away and hit pretty well, but there were games in there where we weren’t playing at a high level. She would just keep us in every game, and it’s so easy to hit when you’re either tied or winning versus being down. And that’s what she did for our team.
“I don’t know if we trailed seven innings all year long. Our loss came in extra innings and they never were ahead until the last inning. When you average about 10 strikeouts per game, it seems pretty easy.”
Willborn was perhaps at her best at the state tournament, allowing just a single unearned run over 13 innings as the Braves won the WIAA Division 5 state title.
“She got so much better,” Hodgson said. “Jim Blaine (the Clarke University men’s basketball coach and former boys hoops coach at Benton) is a friend of mine and he always said you’ll have your best year when your best player is a senior. Always. And I think that that urgency kind of kicked in with her, like, ‘Hey we’ve got to do this because there’s no more tomorrows.’ I think that’s how she got the best out of herself this year. She knew it was coming to an end and she didn’t want it to, so we played as many games as you can play.”
Her offensive numbers continued to rise, culminating with a .435 batting average as a senior.
“The only thing we won’t let her do is run bases,” Hodgson said.
Willborn ran out of tomorrows on the softball field, though, opting to hang up her spikes and glove after playing travel ball following her senior season.
She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the fall and enter the nursing program. She currently works as a certified nursing assistant and hopes to eventually become a nurse anesthetist after graduation.
“I just really like helping people,” she said. “I like having one-to-one contact and talking to people and just seeing how they are and stuff like that. I just love my job. I love talking to the elderly and having them share their stories with me. It’s just awesome.”
As Willborn turns the page on one chapter of her life, the excitement of the next chapter beckons.
She will miss her teammates, coaches and the community that supported her unconditionally. But asked about what she’s looking forward to most about the next step, she had a simple answer.
“Meeting new people, being outside of our town and what I’ve known for all my life,” she replied. “I’m looking forward to everything.”