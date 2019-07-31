FARLEY, Iowa — Been there, done that.
The grand stage of Principal Park and the Iowa Class 4A state tournament represents familiar territory for the Western Dubuque baseball team.
The Bobcats (32-9) earned their second straight trip to the Des Moines home of the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs. Western Dubuque holds the No. 3 seed and faces No. 6-seeded Urbandale (28-14) at 4:30 p.m. today in a rematch of last season’s state semifinal game won by the J-Hawks.
“Last year was definitely an eye-opening experience for us to go down to Des Moines and take it all in, but the important thing is we played well when we were down there,” all-state junior catcher Calvin Harris said. “There’s a big difference between playing at Farley Park and Principal Park in terms of the atmosphere and the surroundings. That’s something that takes some getting used to. Then you have the intensity of the games and the fact that it’s one-and-done like the entire playoffs.
“Hopefully, that experience of playing there and playing well carries over to this year and it helps propel us and ease some of the nerves that you’re naturally going to have in that environment.”
The Bobcats return nine players — Harris, Sam Goodman, Damon Jaeger, Kyle Lehmann, Sawyer Nauman, Zach Bierman, Payton Quagliano, Ben Bryant and Matt Maiers — who competed in the state tournament a year ago. Eight of them already have their first Principal Park hit out of the way.
Western Dubuque defeated North Scott, 7-4, in the quarterfinals and had an early lead on Urbandale before dropping a 7-3 decision to the eventual state champions.
“The first time you play there, you have to take it all in, because it’s so different than what you’re used to,” Maiers said. “But once you get down there and start playing, you realize you’re just playing ball and having fun. Having so many guys who have already played there, it makes it a little easier to focus on what needs to be done.”
In addition to the atmosphere and the size of the stadium, it helps to understand the diamond itself.
“The grass is so much shorter there than we’re used to, so you have to change your route to the ball a little bit,” second baseman Ben Bryant said. “It helps to have that knowledge of the field and the knowledge of how the game is going to be played there, because it is different. A lot different.”
The Bobcats will likely send senior Goodman to the mound against junior Ty Langenberg in a re-match of University of Iowa recruits. Langenberg earned the victory in relief in last year’s semifinal, while Goodman took his first loss of the season.
“Almost every player on our team has at least stepped on that field, which makes a big difference in terms of your comfort level,” said head coach Casey Bryant, who takes a 504-281 career record to Des Moines and has guided the Bobcats to all five of their summer state appearances in his 20 seasons at the helm. “That helps when you play a tough opponent like Urbandale and an outstanding pitcher.
“It also helps that we have a lot of information left over from playing Urbandale last year. That should make scouting a little easier.”
But Urbandale should be familiar with the Bobcats, too?
“We’re not exactly the same team we were last year,” Casey Bryant said. “It’s funny. I was just looking at pictures from last year, and it’s amazing how much bigger and stronger the same guys look this year.”
One thing hasn’t changed: the atmosphere in the dugout.
“We’re a very close team, and we have guys who do a great job of keeping things loose so the nerves don’t get too bad,” Ben Bryant said. “You have to give our bench mob a lot of credit for helping us stay calm. That’s huge when you get to Principal Park and the stakes are so much higher.”