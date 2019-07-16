Logan Runde and Andrue Henry hit doubles as the Dubuque Hempstead baseball team knocked out 13 hits and rallied in Game 2 to earn a split with Pleasant Valley on Monday at Core Field.
After dropping a 7-6 decision in the opener, the Mustangs (22-15) rallied for a 14-9 triumph in the nightcap.
Riley Connolly went 2-for-3 with a double for Hempstead in the opener, and Luke Kennedy also went 2-for-3. Runde suffered the loss on the mound.
Hempstead answered by taking a 9-0 lead through three innings in Game 2. After Pleasant Valley scored nine runs in the fifth inning to tie it, the Mustangs responded with five runs in the bottom half.
Connolly went 4-for-5, while Runde and Devin Eudaley had two hits apiece. Max Pins earned the win on the mound and Zach Sabers entered to pick up the save.