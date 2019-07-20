Dubuque Senior’s postseason run fell victim to a late rally on Friday night.

Davenport Central wiped out a four-run deficit and walked off with a 6-5 victory in an Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 quarterfinal in Davenport, Iowa.

Sam Link doubled home a run in the first inning for Senior. Ethan Herber doubled and Nathan Swift singled in the second inning. One runner came home on a passed ball and another scored on a throwing error to make it 3-0. Johnny Blake and Swift doubled in the third to push the lead to 4-0.

But Central tied it with four unearned runs to tie it up in the bottom half.

Matthew Hirsch’s sacrifice fly gave the Rams a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth. Central tied it up in the bottom half before walking off in the seventh.

Benton Community 3, Maquoketa 2 (8 innings) — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Kole Harmon delivered a game-tying two-run single in the third inning for Maquoketa, but Benton won the Class 3A District 8 semifinal on Justise McFarland’s RBI double in the top of the eighth.

Benton advanced to play Dubuque Wahlert in Monday’s district final.

