Clarke University Athletic Director Curt Long announced on Tuesday that Rochelle Beardsley has been named the university’s head women’s golf coach.
A native of Peosta, Iowa, Beardsley was a standout golfer at both Western Dubuque High School and Wartburg College.
“Rochelle has a storied high school and collegiate playing career,” said Long. “I am looking forward to seeing her transfer her abilities to collegiate coaching.”
Beardsley made Iowa Conference women’s golf history by becoming the first player to claim conference championship medalist honors for four straight years. The four-time conference MVP carried a 76.3 career conference scoring average at Wartburg and competed in three NCAA national championships.
During her senior season, Beardsley capped off her string of four straight conference championship medalist honors with a 72-74-87-78—311. She also paced the tournament field at both the Loras Spring Invite and the Carleton Invite.
During Beardsley’s four years of competition, the Knights placed first in 19 events. The three-time academic all-conference performer and four-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar was named the Iowa Conference women’s golfer of the week on 13 occasions during her career. Beardsley claimed medalist honors 10 times while at Wartburg.
Beardsley has competed in two U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifiers.
While at Wartburg, Beardsley served as a campus ambassador and was a campus ministry service curator. She is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and is also an officer in the Tri-State Magic Club.
Beardsley previously served as a PGA Associate at Dubuque Golf and Country Club. She completed a golf marketing and communications internship at Denver Parks and Recreation.
Beardsley received her bachelor of arts degree in communications and public relations from Wartburg in 2017.