A capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 3A district tournament games involving area teams:
DISTRICT 8
Friday’s semifinals — Dubuque Wahlert (16-21) vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (8-26) at Maquoketa, 5 p.m.; Benton Community (14-24) at Maquoketa (20-18), 7 p.m.
Monday’s final — Semifinal winners at Maquoketa, 7 p.m.
Wahlert offensive leaders — Jared Walter (.408, 31-for-76, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 11 RBIs), Tommy Specht (.346, 27-for-78, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 9 RBIs), Jake Brosius (.311, 27-for-78, 3 doubles, 5 triples, 13 RBIs, 16-for-18 stolen bases), Matty Schmitz (.309, 38-for-123, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBIs), Jared Weber (.294, 25-for-85, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 10 RBIs), Jackson Frese (.282, 33-for-117, 9 doubles, 1 home run, 19 RBIs), Bennett Cutsforth (.255, 14-for-55), Garrett Kadolph (.235, 12-for-51).
Wahlert pitching leaders — Landon Still (3-2, 1.45 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 19 1/3 innings), Schmitz (2-3, 1.73 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 24 1/3 innings), Jared Walter (3-6, 2.23 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 47 innings), Aaron Savary (4-2, 2.25 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 46 2/3 innings), Jared Weber (2-2, 2.85 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 19 2/3 innings), Charlie Jaeger (2-5, 4.50 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 37 1/3 innings).
Maquoketa offensive leaders — Hunter Manning (.375, 30-for-80, 7 doubles, 9 RBIs), Kannon Coakley (.327, 36-for-110, 18 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 35 RBIs), Kane Kopp (.319, 30-for-94, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 18 RBIs), Ryne Gruenwald (.315, 29-for-92, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 11 RBIs), Jack Dostal (.274, 20-for-73, 2 doubles, 14 RBIs), Kaiden Scott (.239, 22-for-92, 9 RBIs), Bryce Hansen (.234, 22-for-94, 4 doubles, 18 RBIs).
Maquoketa pitching leaders — Payton Mangler (4-3, 2.33 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 54 innings), Coakley (5-3, 2.57 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 49 innings), Kopp (3-1, 3.54 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 29 2/3 innings), Mitchell Roeder (4-2, 3.70 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 41 2/3 innings), Liam Aunan (2-2, 4.76 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 32 1/3 innings).
Outlook — The winner of District 8 will face the survivor of District 7 — which includes No. 3-ranked DeWitt Central (33-3), Anamosa (9-23), Independence (12-26) and West Delaware (14-23-1) — for a berth in the state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines … Maquoketa has enjoyed a resurgent season after struggling in recent summers. The Cardinals enter the tournament with a .261 batting average and 4.73 ERA and reached the 20-win mark despite being outscored, 216-185, this season. Maquoketa saw a six-game winning streak come to an end in the regular-season finale at Clinton … Wahlert enters the tournament with a .277 batting average and has scored 168 runs while owning a 3.23 team ERA and surrendering 206 runs. The Eagles pounded Waterloo East, 16-3, in the regular-season finale but went just 3-10 down the stretch after winning 7 of 9 in the middle of the campaign.