Joel Callahan switched lines on the fly en route to the Eichman’s Bar and Grill IMCA Late Model 25-lap feature Sunday evening at Dubuque Speedway.
“I thought it would be a top-side track, but that changed,” Callahan said in Victory Circle. “It got treacherous up there, so we hooked up down low.”
Callahan rolled off fifth and quickly moved into the fray for the point. He moved past Ron Klein on a late restart and finished off the win.
Luke Goedert also found the bottom to his liking and took second. Klein, Jeremiah Hurst and Luke Merfeld followed.
Jason Schueller took off from the pole and led all 20 Merfeld Brothers Automotive IMCA Modified feature laps. Bryce Garnhart charged from a late restart past Matt Gansen and Mark Schulte to take the runner up spot. Jed Freiburger took fifth.
Kelsy Hayes rolled her ride in turn one just four laps from the end. She was shaken, but not injured.
Tyler Soppe waited out a first-lap crash, a handful more of cautions and a wild battle with Jason Roth. He went on to win the 15-lap Peosta Warehousing Logistics IMCA SportMod feature. Justin Becker, Mitch Manternach and front row starter Matt Stagman came next.
Cole Mather topped his third K Motorsports IMCA Stock Car 15-lap feature, outbattling Tom Schmitt at the finish line. Chase Zaruba, Joe Zrostlik and Reece Norton followed.
Point leader Daniel Wauters sped away from national point leader Leah Wroten to take the Kinsella Concrete IMCA Hobby Stock 12 lapper. Brandon White, Roger Winkers and Brett Vanous followed.
Adam Gates visited and dominated the 10-lap 4 Cylinder main. Jacob Welter, Curtis Nesteby and John Campbell rounded out the field.
Steve Schueller made the bottom groove work and sped away from D.J. Sweet in the 9:1 Limited Late Model 10-lapper. Roger Thame and Shorty Curran followed.
A total of 79 race teams hit the track and the final checkered flag fell before 9:30 p.m.
Action continues on the 3/8-mile, dirt oval this Sunday with Merfeld Brothers Automotive Night featuring Eichmann’s Bar and Grill IMCA Late Models, Merfeld Brothers Automotive IMCA Modifieds, Peosta Warehousing Logistics IMCA SportMods, K Motorsports IMCA Stock Cars, Kinsella Concrete IMCA Hobby Stocks and Trackside 4 Cylinders.