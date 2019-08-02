BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
Local ballplayers will have an opportunity to take a swing for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, this weekend.
The MDA of Iowa will host the inaugural Iron Horse Classic home run derby at the historic movie site, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“We are so excited for this first-time event,” development specialist Derek Harrigan said. “Many MDA families in Dubuque County are faced with the daily challenges brought on by the effects of diseases like muscular dystrophy, ALS, and spinal muscular atrophy. Everyday freedoms like walking, talking and even breathing can be taken away by these muscle-debilitating diseases. But with support from our participants in events like the Iron Horse Classic, we can help change that by raising critical funds and awareness.”
Participant entry is $35 and includes an event t-shirt, “celebrity” coach, and the opportunity to play on the Field of Dreams. All are welcome to participate, volunteer, or be spectators. Concessions will be available, as well as music and other games.
Prizes will be awarded for the top of each division, which includes: ages 9-13, ages 14-18, adults 18-and-over, and Adaptive Hitting (for participants with unique needs).
Every dollar raised will benefit the MDA’s mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care at the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for local kids, where they can experience the best week of the year at no cost to their families at Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa.
Participants can register at www2.mda.org/ironhorseclassic. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Harrigan at dharrigan@mdausa.org or 319-393-8905.
MANTASTIC EVENT SET FOR THIS WEEKEND
The annual Mantastic event will take place Saturday and Sunday at various sites throughout Dubuque. It’s a two-day, four-sport event featuring two-person teams. On Saturday, the athletes will compete in the Home Run Derby and bean bag (cornhole) tourney — both at Dubuque Sports Complex. Sunday is the two-person best shot golf at The Meadows, followed by bowling at Creslanes. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2297202503827744/.
NICHOLS CAPTURES ROCK CLASSIC GOLF TITLE
Dan Nichols won the 45th annual Rock Golf Classic on July 20 at Bunker Hill Golf Course in Dubuque. He shot a 76 to edge Jeff Thibadeau by three strokes and Nick Weber by five.
Dick Pilcher shot the low round, a 66, to win the first flight by four strokes over John Meyer. Mike Corbett won the fourth flight, Dan Kramer took the legends’ flight, and Mark MacNider won the seniors flight.
WAHLERT FINISHES 10TH IN NATIONAL SWIM RANKINGS
The Dubuque Wahlert girls swimming and diving team finished No. 10 in the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association dual meet rankings for the 2018-19 school year. The Golden Eagles competed in the Girls Independent division for schools in the 1-900 enrollment level and compiled 4,491 power points to move up one spot from their ranking the previous school year.
In the boys public division for schools in the 1,401-1,900 level, Hempstead finished 15th with 4,101 power points, and Senior placed 23rd with 3,706 power points. In the girls public division for schools in the 1,401-1,900 level, Senior ranked 27th with 3,911 power points.