COLESBURG, Iowa — One trip through the lineup was all Edgewood-Colesburg needed to make the proper adjustment.
As soon as the lineup flipped over, the Vikings turned the game around.
Delaney Bergan tied the game with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Ella Aulwes broke it open with a two-run double later in the inning as Ed-Co rallied past South Winneshiek, 8-4, in an Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal on Wednesday at Colesburg Softball Diamond.
“I think we had a little bit more drive, because we realized, ‘Hey guys, this could be our last game and we need to go all-out,’” Bergan said. “We stepped it up in the dugout with talking and cheering each other on, and it just made it a lot more fun.”
The Vikings (23-15) advanced to play Starmont (16-21), a 12-7 winner over Janesville, in Friday’s regional semifinal.
“We are ready,” Bergan said. “One game at a time, one out at a time, and we’re ready to go.”
The game started off on a bad note for Ed-Co, though.
South Winn’s first two batters lined solid hits into the outfield as the Warriors (10-20) took a 2-0 lead just three batters into the game. Meanwhile, South Winn starter Eryn Luzum retired the first nine batters she faced.
“We knew that they were going to come out with their bats and we knew we needed to get ours going,” Aulwes said. “We just knew that focusing on every pitch and every play was important.”
Finally, winning pitcher Liz Meisner led off the fourth with a single, Erica Voss reached on an error and Allison Tibbott walked to load the bases. After a fielder’s choice cut down a potential run at the plate, Bergan lined a single to left to knot the game at 2.
“We needed one run or one hit to get us started and that one hit got us started and we just kept going from there,” Ed-Co coach Tracy Schrader said.
MacKenzie Schmitz singled home a run to give the Vikings the lead, and pinch-hitter Annie Hoffman reached on an error to bring another run home. Aulwes, the ninth batter to step to the plate in the inning, dumped a two-out, two-run double into right field for a 6-2 lead.
“I knew we needed to keep our eye on the ball,” Aulwes said. “That was my main focus going into the box.”
Bergan singled to lead off the sixth and advanced to third as the leftfielder misplayed the ball. Kelsey Hansel followed with a triple to center and scored on Hoffman’s single one batter later.
South Winn scored a pair of runs in the seventh.