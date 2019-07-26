Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris added yet another honor to his growing resume on Thursday, when the Mississippi Valley Conference named him its Mississippi Division baseball player of the year.
The junior catcher/pitcher has been named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Super Team in each of the past two seasons and landed the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year award earlier this summer.
Harris is batting .414 (41-for-99) with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs while being walked 46 times, the second-highest total in the state regardless of class. On the mound, he is 3-1 with a 1.21 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 29 innings of work. He helped the Bobcats reach the Iowa Class 4A state tournament for the second consecutive season.
Four other Dubuque County players earned first team all-MVC accolades.
Western Dubuque senior pitcher Sam Goodman joined Harris as a unanimous first-team all-Mississippi Division selection, while senior teammate Kyle Lehmann, an outfielder, also made the first team. Dubuque Hempstead sophomore middle infielder Zach Sabers earned unanimous all-Valley Division accolades, while Mustangs junior corner infielder Andrue Henry also made the first team.
Second-team accolades went to Western Dubuque junior pitcher Casey Perrenoud, senior first baseman Zach Bierman and senior outfielder Damon Jaeger. Dubuque Senior junior second baseman Cole Smith, senior shortstop Sam Link and junior utility man Johnny Blake also made the Mississippi’s second team.
Hempstead senior outfielder Riley Connolly and junior utility man Devin Eudaley landed second-team accolades in the Valley. They were joined by Wahlert sophomore pitcher Jared Walter and freshman outfielder Tommy Specht.
The honorable mention selections included Hempstead seniors Peter Unmacht and Joe Vize, Senior junior Matthew Hirsch and senior Nathan Swift, Wahlert junior Matty Schmitz and sophomore Jake Brosius and Western Dubuque junior Payton Quagliano and senior Matt Maiers.
The all-academic picks included Vize and Unmacht, Senior’s Shane Arnold and Link, Wahlert’s Andrew Evans and Jackson Walter and Western Dubuque’s Lehmann and Maiers.