Here is a capsule look at area teams opening play in the Iowa Class 5A and 4A regional tournaments this week:
CLASS 5A REGION 4
Thursday’s quarterfinal: Cedar Rapids Washington (2-35) at Waterloo West (5-31), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals: C.R. Washington/Waterloo West winner at No. 4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (32-2), 7 p.m.; Dubuque Senior (10-26) at No. 13 Cedar Rapids Prairie (27-10), 7 p.m.
Senior offensive leaders: Ava Bradley (.362, 42 hits, 16 runs, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 29 RBIs); Imani Busch (.358, 38 hits, 30 runs, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 13 stolen bases); Emma Link (.308, 36 hits, 31 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 14 RBIs); Maddy Reel (.282, 29 hits, 15 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run, 17 RBIs); Karoline Stratton (.322, 28 hits, 27 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBIs); Breann Grant (.276, 27 hits, 12 runs, 2 doubles, 16 RBIs); Rylee Capesius (.278, 25 hits, 12 runs, 12 RBIs); Leah Sullivan (.305, 18 hits, 19 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 12 RBIs)
Senior pitching leaders: Mandi Moyer (6-12, 5.30 ERA, 112 1/3 innings, 69 strikeouts, 72 walks); Sydney Schultz (4-12, 4.92 ERA, 89 2/3 innings, 36 strikeouts, 37 walks)
Outlook: Senior ended the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Waterloo East, snapping a four-game losing streak and a stretch of 14 losses in 15 games. Included in those 15 games was a pair of home losses to semifinal opponent Prairie, 1-0 and 20-4. Among the other teams in the regional, the Rams swept both Washington and Waterloo West, but suffered a pair of 10-0 losses to Kennedy in the first week of the season.
CLASS 5A REGION 5
Thursday’s quarterfinal: Davenport Central (7-22) at Davenport West (16-20), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals: Davenport Central/Davenport West winner at No. 5 Iowa City High (32-7), 7 p.m.; Linn-Mar (23-13) at No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead (31-7), 5:30 p.m.
Hempstead offensive leaders: Kayla LaPage (.492, 61 hits, 11 runs, 8 doubles, 35 RBIs); Katie Schaul (.460, 57 hits, 50 runs, 14 doubles, 4 triples, 3 home runs, 43 RBIs); Kaylie Springer (.422, 54 hits, 41 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 24 RBIs); Jadyn Glab (.417, 45 hits, 10 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 33 RBIs); Lydia Ettema (.378, 42 hits, 13 runs, 10 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs); Emalee Ryder (.392, 38 hits, 33 runs, 1 double, 7 RBIs); Malarie Huseman (.304, 35 hits, 9 runs, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 33 RBIs); Carissa Elskamp (.356, 21 hits, 26 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 10 RBIs)
Hempstead pitching leaders: Malarie Huseman (19-5, 1.15 ERA, 139 2/3 innings, 183 strikeouts, 35 walks); Lydia Ettema (12-2, 1.94 ERA, 94 innings, 32 strikeouts, 6 walks)
Outlook: Hempstead ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, including a sweep of Linn-Mar, 4-1 and 7-5, on Monday. Among Hempstead’s seven losses, four came against programs outside of Class 5A. The Mustangs split with No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy and lost a pair of one-run decisions to potential regional final opponent Iowa City High, 2-1 and 5-4, in the season’s opening week. Hempstead is trying to return to the state tournament for the second time in program history after making its debut last season.
CLASS 4A REGION 7
Thursday’s quarterfinals: Maquoketa (10-26) at Western Dubuque (18-16), 7 p.m.; Clinton (8-26) at Dubuque Wahlert (21-19), 5 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals: Maquoketa/Western Dubuque winner at No. 6 West Delaware (28-10), 7 p.m.; Clinton/Wahlert winner at No. 13 DeWitt Central (27-8), 7 p.m.
Maquoketa offensive leaders: Carlene Paul (.426, 43 hits, 22 runs, 9 doubles, 19 RBIs); Clare Hackman (.389, 37 hits, 19 runs, 8 doubles, 25 RBIs); Tenley Cavanagh (.359, 37 hits, 14 runs, 3 doubles, 19 RBIs); Emily Van Zummeren (.395, 32 hits, 15 runs, 4 doubles, 8 RBIs); Addie Bowman (.313, 31 hits, 17 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Sydney Taylor (.281, 25 hits, 18 runs, 1 double, 7 RBIs); Jenna Wiebenga (.262, 22 hits, 5 runs, 4 doules, 1 home run, 14 RBIs)
Maquoketa pitching leaders: Carlene Paul (6-15, 5.52 ERA, 132 innings, 61 strikeouts, 28 walks); Jenna Wiebenga (4-11, 7.83 ERA, 93 innings, 14 strikeouts, 25 walks)
Western Dubuque offensive leaders: Sara Horsfield (.361, 39 hits, 29 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 4 RBIs, 16 stolen bases); Sydney Kennedy (.352, 38 runs, 6 runs, 4 doubles, 19 RBIs); Amy Kane (.288, 30 hits, 20 runs, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs); Hallie Wilgenbusch (.271, 26 hits, 20 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 16 RBIs); Jenna Hoefler (.265, 26 hits, 18 runs, 2 doubles, 17 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Emma Gile (.264, 24 hits, 15 runs, 5 doubles, 4 home runs, 23 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Ella Link (.350, 21 hits, 11 runs, 5 doubles, 6 home runs, 23 RBIs)
Western Dubuque pitching leaders: Sydney Kennedy (8-9, 3.12 ERA, 1 save, 123 1/3 innings, 128 strikeouts, 55 walks); Hallie Wilgenbusch (4-5, 3.84 ERA, 51 innings, 45 strikeouts, 27 walks); Meredith Hoerner (5-1, 4.57 ERA, 38 1/3 innings, 29 strikeouts, 18 walks)
Wahlert offensive leaders: Ellie Timmerman (.326, 45 hits, 36 runs, 18 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Natalie Kelzer (.292, 38 hits, 26 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs); Lilly Roth (.263, 36 hits, 10 runs, 10 doubles, 24 RBIs); Maria Roth (.330, 31 hits, 21 runs, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBIs); Paige Hummel (.337, 30 hits, 1 run, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 23 RBIs); Isabelle Pfeiffer (.243, 26 hits, 13 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 19 RBIs); Anna Chapman (.258, 25 hits, 8 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 27 RBIs); Kathryn Nedder (.266, 25 hits, 12 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 8 RBIs); Abigail Wallace (.377, 23 hits, 22 runs, 7 RBIs, 23 stolen bases)
Wahlert pitching leaders: Anna Chapman (14-7, 1 save, 1.69 ERA, 132 1/3 innings, 204 strikeouts, 29 walks); Lilly Roth (5-8, 1 save, 4.70 ERA, 92 1/3 innings, 45 strikeouts, 19 walks)
Outlook: Maquoketa enters the postseason on a five-game losing streak and having lost eight of nine. West Delaware swept the Cardinals, 10-0 and 15-5, in their regular-season finale on Friday. Maquoketa also lost a pair to De Witt, 8-3 and 5-0, on July 1. Western Dubuque has won four of five games entering its regular-season finale against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Tuesday night. The Bobcats did not play Maquoketa or West Delaware, and had a doubleheader against Clinton rained out. WD and Wahlert split their Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader last month, with Wahlert winning the first game, 7-2, and the Bobcats taking the second game, 5-2. Wahlert has won three straight following a four-game losing streak. WD is the only team in the regional the Golden Eagles have faced this season.