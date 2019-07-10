Softball
Buy Now

Dubuque Senior’s Emma Link (left) tries to tag out Dubuque Hempstead’s Kayla LaPage during their game at the Dubuque Girls Independent League Complex last month. Iowa’s largest classes open postseason play in the coming days.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

Here is a capsule look at area teams opening play in the Iowa Class 5A and 4A regional tournaments this week:

CLASS 5A REGION 4

Thursday’s quarterfinal: Cedar Rapids Washington (2-35) at Waterloo West (5-31), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinals: C.R. Washington/Waterloo West winner at No. 4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (32-2), 7 p.m.; Dubuque Senior (10-26) at No. 13 Cedar Rapids Prairie (27-10), 7 p.m.

Senior offensive leaders: Ava Bradley (.362, 42 hits, 16 runs, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 29 RBIs); Imani Busch (.358, 38 hits, 30 runs, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 13 stolen bases); Emma Link (.308, 36 hits, 31 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 14 RBIs); Maddy Reel (.282, 29 hits, 15 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run, 17 RBIs); Karoline Stratton (.322, 28 hits, 27 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBIs); Breann Grant (.276, 27 hits, 12 runs, 2 doubles, 16 RBIs); Rylee Capesius (.278, 25 hits, 12 runs, 12 RBIs); Leah Sullivan (.305, 18 hits, 19 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 12 RBIs)

Senior pitching leaders: Mandi Moyer (6-12, 5.30 ERA, 112 1/3 innings, 69 strikeouts, 72 walks); Sydney Schultz (4-12, 4.92 ERA, 89 2/3 innings, 36 strikeouts, 37 walks)

Outlook: Senior ended the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Waterloo East, snapping a four-game losing streak and a stretch of 14 losses in 15 games. Included in those 15 games was a pair of home losses to semifinal opponent Prairie, 1-0 and 20-4. Among the other teams in the regional, the Rams swept both Washington and Waterloo West, but suffered a pair of 10-0 losses to Kennedy in the first week of the season.

CLASS 5A REGION 5

Thursday’s quarterfinal: Davenport Central (7-22) at Davenport West (16-20), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinals: Davenport Central/Davenport West winner at No. 5 Iowa City High (32-7), 7 p.m.; Linn-Mar (23-13) at No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead (31-7), 5:30 p.m.

Hempstead offensive leaders: Kayla LaPage (.492, 61 hits, 11 runs, 8 doubles, 35 RBIs); Katie Schaul (.460, 57 hits, 50 runs, 14 doubles, 4 triples, 3 home runs, 43 RBIs); Kaylie Springer (.422, 54 hits, 41 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 24 RBIs); Jadyn Glab (.417, 45 hits, 10 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 33 RBIs); Lydia Ettema (.378, 42 hits, 13 runs, 10 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs); Emalee Ryder (.392, 38 hits, 33 runs, 1 double, 7 RBIs); Malarie Huseman (.304, 35 hits, 9 runs, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 33 RBIs); Carissa Elskamp (.356, 21 hits, 26 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 10 RBIs)

Hempstead pitching leaders: Malarie Huseman (19-5, 1.15 ERA, 139 2/3 innings, 183 strikeouts, 35 walks); Lydia Ettema (12-2, 1.94 ERA, 94 innings, 32 strikeouts, 6 walks)

Outlook: Hempstead ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, including a sweep of Linn-Mar, 4-1 and 7-5, on Monday. Among Hempstead’s seven losses, four came against programs outside of Class 5A. The Mustangs split with No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy and lost a pair of one-run decisions to potential regional final opponent Iowa City High, 2-1 and 5-4, in the season’s opening week. Hempstead is trying to return to the state tournament for the second time in program history after making its debut last season.

CLASS 4A REGION 7

Thursday’s quarterfinals: Maquoketa (10-26) at Western Dubuque (18-16), 7 p.m.; Clinton (8-26) at Dubuque Wahlert (21-19), 5 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinals: Maquoketa/Western Dubuque winner at No. 6 West Delaware (28-10), 7 p.m.; Clinton/Wahlert winner at No. 13 DeWitt Central (27-8), 7 p.m.

Maquoketa offensive leaders: Carlene Paul (.426, 43 hits, 22 runs, 9 doubles, 19 RBIs); Clare Hackman (.389, 37 hits, 19 runs, 8 doubles, 25 RBIs); Tenley Cavanagh (.359, 37 hits, 14 runs, 3 doubles, 19 RBIs); Emily Van Zummeren (.395, 32 hits, 15 runs, 4 doubles, 8 RBIs); Addie Bowman (.313, 31 hits, 17 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Sydney Taylor (.281, 25 hits, 18 runs, 1 double, 7 RBIs); Jenna Wiebenga (.262, 22 hits, 5 runs, 4 doules, 1 home run, 14 RBIs)

Maquoketa pitching leaders: Carlene Paul (6-15, 5.52 ERA, 132 innings, 61 strikeouts, 28 walks); Jenna Wiebenga (4-11, 7.83 ERA, 93 innings, 14 strikeouts, 25 walks)

Western Dubuque offensive leaders: Sara Horsfield (.361, 39 hits, 29 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 4 RBIs, 16 stolen bases); Sydney Kennedy (.352, 38 runs, 6 runs, 4 doubles, 19 RBIs); Amy Kane (.288, 30 hits, 20 runs, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs); Hallie Wilgenbusch (.271, 26 hits, 20 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 16 RBIs); Jenna Hoefler (.265, 26 hits, 18 runs, 2 doubles, 17 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Emma Gile (.264, 24 hits, 15 runs, 5 doubles, 4 home runs, 23 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Ella Link (.350, 21 hits, 11 runs, 5 doubles, 6 home runs, 23 RBIs)

Western Dubuque pitching leaders: Sydney Kennedy (8-9, 3.12 ERA, 1 save, 123 1/3 innings, 128 strikeouts, 55 walks); Hallie Wilgenbusch (4-5, 3.84 ERA, 51 innings, 45 strikeouts, 27 walks); Meredith Hoerner (5-1, 4.57 ERA, 38 1/3 innings, 29 strikeouts, 18 walks)

Wahlert offensive leaders: Ellie Timmerman (.326, 45 hits, 36 runs, 18 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Natalie Kelzer (.292, 38 hits, 26 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs); Lilly Roth (.263, 36 hits, 10 runs, 10 doubles, 24 RBIs); Maria Roth (.330, 31 hits, 21 runs, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBIs); Paige Hummel (.337, 30 hits, 1 run, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 23 RBIs); Isabelle Pfeiffer (.243, 26 hits, 13 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 19 RBIs); Anna Chapman (.258, 25 hits, 8 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 27 RBIs); Kathryn Nedder (.266, 25 hits, 12 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 8 RBIs); Abigail Wallace (.377, 23 hits, 22 runs, 7 RBIs, 23 stolen bases)

Wahlert pitching leaders: Anna Chapman (14-7, 1 save, 1.69 ERA, 132 1/3 innings, 204 strikeouts, 29 walks); Lilly Roth (5-8, 1 save, 4.70 ERA, 92 1/3 innings, 45 strikeouts, 19 walks)

Outlook: Maquoketa enters the postseason on a five-game losing streak and having lost eight of nine. West Delaware swept the Cardinals, 10-0 and 15-5, in their regular-season finale on Friday. Maquoketa also lost a pair to De Witt, 8-3 and 5-0, on July 1. Western Dubuque has won four of five games entering its regular-season finale against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Tuesday night. The Bobcats did not play Maquoketa or West Delaware, and had a doubleheader against Clinton rained out. WD and Wahlert split their Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader last month, with Wahlert winning the first game, 7-2, and the Bobcats taking the second game, 5-2. Wahlert has won three straight following a four-game losing streak. WD is the only team in the regional the Golden Eagles have faced this season.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags