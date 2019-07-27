MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As the lighted Jackson County Fair Ferris wheel spun in the background sky, two drivers reached for a high level themselves Thursday evening at Maquoketa Speedway.
Buffalo’s Andy Nezworski won both the battle and the war, taking the lead on lap 22 and winning the Andover Meat IMCA Late Model Season Championship feature.
That, combined with Jeremiah Hurst’s third-place finish, clinched the track championship as well for the three-time Maquoketa winner.
The finale was not without drama. Current national point leaders Matt Ryan and Nebraska’s Cory Dumpert were looking for advantages of their own. Ryan started sixth. slipped by Joe Ross on lap 2 for the lead and quickly extended the margin. Dumpert started 12th in his first visit to Maquoketa, dealt with traffic most of the race and finally cracked the top five with a lap left.
Ryan looked to be in control by a full straightaway until he tangled with a lapped car to relegate the point to Nezworski. A final caution flew on the white flag lap to set up a two-lap chance for change, but the new champ hung on over Ryan, Hurst, Justin Kay and Dumpert.
Nezworski won the track point chase by a single marker.
Jeff Larson drew number one in the redraw and never looked back in the QCJeeps.com IMCA Modified 20 lapper. Bryce Garnhart, Timmy Current, Jaden Fryer and Jarrett Franzen followed.
Tyler Soppe looked to be content with third in the B&D Pit Stop IMCA SportMod 15-lap finale, but slips by Gage Neal and Jacob Ellithorpe coming to the white flag allowed the Rocketman to jet by both and on to the win. Scott Williams and Logan Veloz completed the top five.
Teen Dallon Murty visited and went home with the 12-lap GRE / REV Chassis IMCA Stock Car win. Terry Dulin, Joe Zrostlik, Chase Zaruba and Paul Howard were next.
Early leader Dustin Vis rolled his car after smacking a track marking tire in turn one. He was not hurt.
Daniel Wauters started on the pole and rolled to the Shawn’s Auto Service IMCA Hobby Stock 12-lap victory. Shane Oberbreckling, Lukas Short, Dawson Bowling and Lane Vohringer followed.
Mitch Bielenberg returned and led wire to wire in the 12-lap Obie’s Bar and Restaurant / B&C Liquor 4 Cylinder feature. Ashley Reuman, Cody Brundagg, Brett Marshall and Tyler Shady followed.
Jason Utter’s INEX Legends hot streak continued. He took the 25-lap race over Dave Eberle, Ryan Sullivan, Kevin Korsmo and Ryan Mech.
Bart Miller won a wild American Iron Racing Series 12-lap main that featured a seven-car wreck just a lap in. No one was injured after several hard hits. Alan Hansen, Bruce Yoerger, Ron Cook and Travis Heier followed.
The Junkies also hit the 3/8-mile dirt oval for an exhibition heat and feature.
A total of 135 race teams sped by a huge fair night crowd for 28 events and the last checkered flag flew about 11 p.m.
Racing continues at Maquoketa Speedway Saturday August 3.
Featured on the track will be the B&D Pit Stop IMCA SportMods for $750 to win. QCJeeps.com IMCA Modifieds, GRE / REV Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Shawn’s Auto Service IMCA Hobby Stocks and Obie’s Bar and Restaurant / B&C Liquors 4 Cylinders also will be in action.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.
