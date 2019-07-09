The Dubuque Hempstead, Senior and Wahlert softball teams notched doubleheader sweeps on Monday night.
The Class 5A No. 11-ranked Mustangs earned a 4-1 and 7-5 sweep of Linn-Mar at Hempstead High School, while the Rams picked up a sweep at Wiegand Field over Waterloo East, 11-1 and 5-4. The Golden Eagles followed suit at home with 10-1 and 14-11 wins over Waterloo West.
Hempstead (31-7) pulled away in its opener as Malarie Huseman hit a double and tossed a two-hitter in the circle to earn the win. A five-run fifth inning lifted the Mustangs in the nightcap, with Huseman, Kayla LaPage and Riley Dupont each hitting for doubles.
Senior rolled in its opener over East behind a three-run bomb from Leah Sullivan and another home run from Karoline Stratton. The Rams then walked-off to victory in Game 2 in the bottom of the seventh, with Sullivan hitting another double and Sydney Schultz winning in the circle.
Wahlert (21-19) was led by Anna Chapman in the opener, going 2-for-3 at the plate and striking out 14 in the circle in the win. An 11-run fourth inning powered Wahlert in Game 2, as Paige Hummel and Mary Kate King had three hits apiece.
North Cedar 11, Clayton Ridge 4 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Knights won on the road to eliminate Clayton Ridge in the opening round of Class 2A regional play. North Cedar advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal at Dyersville Beckman.
Maquoketa Valley 11, Bellevue 2 — At Delhi, Iowa: Brianna Laughlin hit an RBI single for the Comets, but the Wildcats ended their season in a Class 2A regional opener.
PREP BASEBALL
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-5, Western Dubuque 0-10 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jon Cross tossed a complete-game shutout with 13 strikeouts to lead the J-Hawks in the opener, but the Bobcats responded with plenty of offensive firepower in the nightcap to earn the split. Zach Bierman went yard while Sam Goodman, Kyle Lehmann and Payton Quagliano hit doubles.
Cedar Rapids Washington 12-0, Dubuque Wahlert 2-10 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Wahlert (14-18) answered with a big win in the nightcap to earn a split, as Austin Savary drilled a grand slam, Jackson Frese hit two doubles and Tommy Specht hit a triple in the win.