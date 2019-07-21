Julie Westercamp recalls the date quite profoundly.
It was Nov. 6 of last year, nearly two years after receiving the diagnosis of stage 3 pancreatic cancer and then beating it a year later.
That was the day she learned she’d be entering a second set in her fight against cancer.
“Not that I remember the date or anything,” Westercamp said with a laugh.
At the 51st edition of the Mississippi Valley Open this week, not a day goes by without seeing the smiling face and charming personality of the longtime tennis instructor overseeing the action. In her sixth year as tennis director at Dubuque Golf & Country Club — and having won two state championships in three seasons as Dubuque Wahlert boys tennis coach — it’s being immersed in the game and the people who play it that keeps Westercamp’s spirits higher than ever.
“I feel fantastic. It’s been a great summer,” Westercamp said Friday night at the MVO. “I’ve been alive for two years after pancreatic cancer, and not a lot of people can say that. Everyone has a journey. We all have battles in our lives, and I just figure this is my battle. I’m working every day and I’m doing very well.”
Westercamp now makes return trips to the University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison for chemotherapy treatment, tending to 10 spots on her lungs and one more on her liver.
“The spots on my lungs are shrinking and I’m starting a new regimen on Thursday for my liver,” Westercamp said. “The good thing is I’ve been on chemo so much over the last two and a half years that I’m managing it better. I work and it’s all good.”
Westercamp has been on quite the rollercoaster ride the last few years. In 2016, in her first year as coach, she led the Golden Eagles to a state record-tying ninth Iowa state championship. In February 2017, she was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer and saw friends, family and former students donate more than $45,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical costs.
In October 2017, Westercamp underwent a whipple procedure that helped her overcome her diagnosis. After a year hiatus, she returned to her coaching post and in June 2018 led the Eagles to an Iowa boys state tennis record 10th state championship.
“She definitely keeps herself saturated in this environment,” said Aimee Walsh, a former standout state qualifier at Wahlert who assists the program with Westercamp. “I think it definitely does help take a lot of her focus off of cancer and her treatments. I think it’s good for her to be around this. We go out and hit all the time, even out in this heat. She’s a champ and just an inspiration.”
This summer, Westercamp has surrounded herself with an army of local tennis talent. Under her watch — she doesn’t make them call her ‘boss,’ but she could if she wanted — are current Wahlert players Charlie Fair, Charlie Vandermillen, Grant McDonald and Nolan Martineau; Dubuque Senior’s Julian Nemmers; and two area Division III talents in Riley Collins (Wahlert grad playing at Loras College) and Alex Meyer (Western Dubuque grad at St. Thomas-Minnesota).
“Battling cancer and having this job is my savior,” Westercamp said. “I love the job and I love the people. This country club is amazing. They are great, caring people. I have eight great guys and they’re all amazing. If I have to miss a day to go up to Madison and do treatment, they all step up to the plate and take over. I don’t have to worry about it. When I’m gone, things run just like if I was here.
“That’s what they tell me, anyway,” she added with a chuckle.
The workers not only get the opportunity to make money while hanging around the game they love, but the chance to learn more from one of the great tennis minds in the state.
“This opportunity at the club is easily my favorite job,” said McDonald, who will be a senior at Wahlert this year and likely a top player in the Eagles lineup in the spring. “It’s great to have my coach around all summer and she gets me into playing tennis more. In the past summers, I haven’t been doing it as much. But here at the courts, with Julie around, I’m putting in the work. This is a job where I can honestly say I’m excited to come.”
While frequently helping with drills, lessons, and all tennis related activities, the workers also — perhaps unknowingly — keep Westercamp’s spirits lifted throughout another life-altering battle with cancer.
“Julie’s awesome. She’s such an inspiration for anyone who steps out on the court,” Meyer said. “You really couldn’t ask for a more uplifting person to be with or work for. Props to her for living life to the fullest. She’s just awesome.”
In the meantime, Westercamp will continue coaching, teaching, and guiding in the sport she loves, alongside the players that inspire her as the fight of her life continues.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better job,” Westercamp said. “With having cancer, I don’t think about cancer. I’m here 10 hours a day, around the game, not thinking about it. The people are just amazing and are so supportive. This job and coaching at Wahlert, I seriously couldn’t have asked for two better jobs.”
• The men’s open singles semifinals take place at 9 a.m. this morning at the country club, with the title match to follow tentatively at 11. Top-seeded Jean Erasmus (Highwood, Ill.) faces No. 7 Aaron Forsberg (Clive, Iowa), and No. 2 Vinny Gillespie (Des Moines) meets No. 4 Austin Diehl (St. Charles, Mo.).
• Iowa City’s Milica Veselinovic is a win away from defending her title in the women’s open singles. The former standout Hawkeye will face Montana Crawford, of Ontario, Canada, in the final at 11 a.m. this morning at the country club.
• Hempstead girls tennis coach Sara Loetscher will team with Iowa City’s Kay Dileo against Charleston, S.C., natives Alice Kryder and Martha Lee in the women’s 35 doubles title match at 9 a.m. this morning at the country club.
• Asbury’s David Hash came away with the NTRP men’s 4.0 singles championship, topping Bettendorf’s Kevin Johnston in the final, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-6.
• Dubuque’s Sam Glab and Michael Jelinske settled for runner-up in the NTRP combined men’s 9.0 doubles, losing a 6-0, 6-2 final to Jack Cullen (Moline, Ill.) and Patrick Lagman (Verona, Wis.).
• Dubuque’s Luke Less and John Ottavi will meet Daniel Ellard, of Bettendorf, and James Moldenhauer, of Reno, Nev., in the men’s 45 doubles final at 9 a.m. this morning at the country club.
• In the mixed 35 doubles final that ended late Friday night, Dubuque’s Less and Beth Hoden won the title over Dubuque’s Ottavi and Aimee Walsh, 6-4, 6-2.