BASKETBALL
Senior girls camp — The Dubuque Senior girls basketball program is running youth camps July 29-July 31. The camps are open to all 3-8 graders and will focus on developing skills for beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. The 3-5 grade camp will run from 9-11 a.m. and the 6-8 grade camp will follow from 3-5 p.m. The cost of the camp is $38. You can find more camp information and sign up at https://seniorgirlsbasketball.dbqschoolscamps.com/grade-school-camp.cfm. Contact Jared Deutsch at jdeutsch@dbqschools.org or 563-542-0145 for more information.
Hempstead boys development program — The Hempstead Summer Skills Development Program is for any player going into grades 8-12 and runs throughout the summer on Mondays (8:45-9:45 a.m.), Wednesdays (7:30-8:30 a.m.) and Fridays (8:45-9:45 a.m.) starting on June 10 at Moody Gym. There is no cost for the program.
To register, visit https://hempsteadboysbasketball.dbqschoolscamps.com/.
Clarke Developmental Camp — The Clarke Developmental Camp for girls in grades 3-8 will take place July 22-24 from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $40 per camper. For more information, email Adam.Hocking@clarke.edu.
FOOTBALL
Hempstead Youth Camp — The Hempstead High School Youth Football Camp will run July 22-25 from 6-8 p.m. at Timmerman Field. It is open for all incoming 1st-8th graders. Cost of the camp is $45. Register at http://hempsteadfootball.dbqschoolscamps.com/. Contact Head Coach Mike Hoskins at mhoskins@dbqschools.org with any questions.
Hempstead High School Camp — The Hempstead High School “We Are One” Football Camp will run July 29-Aug. 2 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Timmerman Field. It is open for all incoming 9th-12th graders. Cost of the camp is $55. Register at http://hempsteadfootball.dbqschoolscamps.com/. Contact Head Coach Mike Hoskins at mhoskins@dbqschools.org with any questions.
Clarke Camps — Clarke University’s football program will host a pair of camps this summer at the R.C. Wahlert Sports Complex on the college campus for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 high school graduates. An O-Line/D-Line Pride Camp will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on July 26. An Offense/Defense Skill Pride Camp is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on July 27.
The cost for each camp is $25. Registration forms are available at www.clarkepride.com/camps. For more information, contact Clarke coach Miguel Regalado at miguel.regalado@clarke.edu.
Dubuque Senior camps — The Dubuque Senior Youth Football Camp and Middle School Academy will be July 22-24 from 8-10 a.m. at Dalzell Field. Cost is $50.
The Dubuque Senior High School Football Camp, for incoming freshmen through seniors, will be Aug. 1-3 from 8 a.m.-noon at Dalzell Field. Cost is $50.
Sign up for camps at www.dbqschoolscamps.com or contact Coach Ploessl at dploessl@dbqschools.org or 563-552-5750 with any questions.
OUTDOORS
Hunter Education class — Northeast Iowa Community College will host a hands-on class teaching safe gun handling, marksmanship, bow hunting and hunter ethics. There is no charge. The class meets at NICC in Peosta on Aug. 8 and 12 and at the Izaak Walton league shooting range Aug. 10. Register at IowaDNR.gov. Participants must be 11 years of age or attend with parent. For more information go to IowaDNR.gov and its Hunter Education page.
Dubuque County Conservation Summer Camps — Dubuque County Conservation has opened registration for the 2019 summer camp series. Conservation staff offers summer camps for individuals aged 3-18 years old. For a brochure on the programs, email kaytlan.moeller@dubuquecounty.us. Call the conservation board at 563-556-6745 for additional information.
RECREATION SPORTS
Mantastic event — The annual Mantastic event will take place Aug. 3-4 at various sites throughout Dubuque. It’s a two-day, four-sport event featuring two-person teams. Saturday is the Home Run Derby and Saturday night is the bean bag (cornhole) tourney — both at Dubuque Sports Complex. Sunday is the two-person best shot golf at The Meadows, and bowling at Creslanes concludes the event later in the day. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2297202503827744/.
TENNIS
Golden Eagles Camps — The Golden Eagles Camps, directed by former Wahlert coach Jim Fuerstenberg, will continue in July at the Bernie O’Connor Tennis Facility. The Little Eagles/Fundamentals Camp is for boys and girls in grades K-4 and has four options for sessions. The Eagles/Refine Technique Camp is for players in grades 5-8 and also has four options for sessions. Cost is $50 per session. Contact Jim Fuerstenberg at 563-581-4644 or fuersty777@gmail.com for details.
TRACK & FIELD
FASST Club — The FASST Track Club will be hosting a summer program in the Dubuque area for all age levels this summer. The youth club is for athletes ages 12-and-under, the high school club is for athletes ages 13-17 and the college/open club is for high school graduates and those 18-and-over. The summer program includes eight practice sessions, three USATF-sanctioned meets and two group sessions at Building Better Athletes. The club meets at the University of Dubuque track. Cost is $75 for youths, $150 for high school and $50 for college/open. Register online at https://www.signmeup.com/reg/form/130866/registration or email thefassttrack@gmail.com for more information.
WRESTLING
Hempstead camps — The Hempstead summer camp began Monday, June 10 and will run until Wednesday, Aug. 14 on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m. All high school and junior high students are welcome. Sign up online at https://hempsteadwrestling.dbqschoolscamps.com/.
Hempstead will also host a Youth Wrestling Camp from Aug. 6-8, starting at 6 p.m. This camp is designed for all wrestlers entering kindergarten through 8th grade. Sign up online at https://hempsteadwrestling.dbqschoolscamps.com/.