Belmont softball coach Jeff Hodgson has his own welcome-to-the-big-leagues moment Tuesday night.
The Braves were honored along with Wisconsin’s other high school state baseball and softball champions before the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Miller Park.
As Hodgson and the players walked off the field, Brewers manager Craig Counsell leaned over and offered his congratulations.
“When the Brewers manager congratulates you on winning a state championship? That’s pretty cool,” Hodgson said before quickly joking: “I said hey, if you could maybe use (relief pitcher Josh) Hader a little less and keep him fresh. No, I didn’t say a word. I just nodded my head and quietly walked off before anybody found out I’m just an idiot.”
Belmont won the program’s second state softball championship on June 8, defeating Blair-Taylor, 7-1, in the Division 5 title game. The Braves also won a Division 4 crown in 2002 and were honored in a similar fashion.
The entire team received free tickets to Tuesday’s game.
“It’s a huge honor. Your team is thrown up on the billboard and as you’re walking off the field the players are all in the dugout,” Hodgson said. “I guess it just gives a sense of, everyone grows up wanting to win a state championship and sometimes you almost have to think to yourself that we did it, you know? We’re just ultimately really blessed here in Belmont, with all we’ve been able to accomplish.”
For Braves ace Sadie Willborn, who allowed just one run over 13 innings at the state tournament, the chance to see her favorite Brewer, Christian Yelich, was among the highlights.
“It was incredible. Just being able to see the field up close, it was amazing. And then at the end when we walked out we got to see some of the players and that was even cooler,” Willborn said. “Playing on that field would just be awesome. It is so cool.”