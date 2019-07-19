The University of Wisconsin-Platteville will once again turn to head football coach Mike Emendorfer to lead the athletic department on an interim basis.
UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis J. Shields on Thursday announced changes in the leadership at the university, which is prepraring for its 154th academic year.
Among the changes, athletic director Shannon Ealy has resigned his position, effective July 30.
Emendorfer was named interim director, a position he also held in 2016-17. The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member has led the Pioneers’ football program for the past 20 seasons.